susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for October 30th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Lassen County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT the City Council of the City of Susanville will conduct a public hearing to consider adoption of Ordinance No. 22-1038 to adopt by reference the following building codes:. California Building Code, 2022 edition. California Administrative Code, 2022 edition. California Residential Building Code, 2022 edition. California Energy...
Lassen County News
BLM plans prescribed fire northeast of Eagle Lake
The Bureau of Land Management plans to conduct a 45-acre prescribed fire northeast of Eagle Lake Monday, Oct. 31. The understory burn is designed to reduce accumulation of hazardous fuels that could feed a wildfire. It will also improve landscape health, benefitting wildlife. The Bald Understory Burn will be conducted...
Lassen County News
SPD issues Safe and Sane advisory
The Susanville Police Department reminds the community that today, Monday, Oct. 31 the Historic Uptown Susanville Association hosts the annual Safe and Sane Halloween Celebration from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Main Street will be closed from Cottage Street to Weatherlow Street. Follow posted detours for the Main Street closure. On...
Elko Daily Free Press
BLM completes EA for Gerlach geothermal project
The Black Rock Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management has completed the final Environmental Assessment analyzing the impacts of the Gerlach Geothermal Exploration Project in Washoe County proposed by Ormat Nevada Inc. The geothermal project is less than a mile northwest of Gerlach. The town of about 100...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 25-27: Firewood goes missing and roads get frosty
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individuals’ names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 25-27, 2022. October 25. Harsh...
susanvillestuff.com
LRB Introduces Expanded On-Demand Transit Service Starting November 1st
On Tuesday Lassen Rural Bus announced that, starting November 1st, it will be expanding on-demand transit service to include an extended Saturday service area and a new weekday service. LRB riders can request on-demand rides with the Ride Pingo app, a global on-demand vehicle routing and management platform. LRB is...
2news.com
Power Restored to Nearly All Customers Affected in Washoe County
NV Energy reports nearly 3,000 customers were temporarily without power across Washoe County early Monday morning. The outage was reported just after 5 a.m. on Monday. The biggest outage was reported in the 89508 zip code in the Cold Springs, Lemmon & Golden Valleys areas. The cause remains under investigation.
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – October 28, 1943
Sheriff Olin S. Johnson has arrested Floyd Jackson Hudson, 39, an alleged inmate of Folsom prison as one of the alleged night prowlers who broke into several Susanville homes on Tuesday, October 19, stole a number of valuables and terrorized the victims. Also jailed is Robert B. Wilson, 34, another alleged Folsom prison inmate, held as a suspect of complicity.
susanvillestuff.com
Community Calendar Brought to you by CASA of Lassen Family Services October 24 – October 31
Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Bears v Patriots 5:15 – 8:15pm. Susanville Elks Lodge #1487, 400 Main St, Susanville. Chicken Wings $10, Mozzarella Sticks $10 and Cheesy Bacon Fries $10 are available for purchase and the bar will be open. (Now Accepting Visa and Mastercard) Monday, October 24.
susanvillestuff.com
Two Susanville Residents Arrested for Grand Theft at Grocery Store
Two Susanville residents were arrested Friday after they allegedly walked out of the Susanville Safeway store without paying for more than a thousand dollars worth of groceries. Shortly after 5:00p.m., according to details provided by the Susanville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store, after receiving a report that...
FOX Reno
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 44 blocked by big rig rollover crash near Susanville
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 27, 4 PM:. CAL FIRE officials released new details on the big rig rollover crash blocking Highway 44 near Susanville. According to officials with CAL FIRE's Lassen Modoc Unit (LMU), firefighters from their Susanville station are currently at the scene of the crash. Officials confirmed a big rig commercial truck has tipped over and is currently blocking both lanes of Highway 44 near Highway 36 and River Bend Road.
2news.com
WCSO warns of new phone scam impersonating deputy or lieutenant
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has opened multiple cases regarding a phone scam targeting county residents. The scammer is impersonating a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff and/or Lieutenant. The scammer then says the potential victim has a warrant for their arrest due to the fact they did...
2news.com
Early Voting Turnout As Of October 31, 2022
More than 62,000 ballots have been casted so far in Washoe County. More than 296,000 Nevadans have early voted in this year’s election.
susanvillestuff.com
Congratulations to Our ‘Evening of Jazz’ Ticket Winners
Congratulations to Megan Honea, Jennifer Cote and Joyce Larson! Each wins a pair of tickets to see this weekend’s performances at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall. Friday night’s performance will feature a truly incredible musician with more than five hundred movie credits to his name. “If you have...
susanvillestuff.com
Police Arrest Two and Recover Stuck Stolen Vehicle
Two Susanville residents were arrested Saturday evening after police officers found them near a Johnstonville Road mobile home park desperately trying to free a stolen Kia Sorrento that had gotten stuck on a rock. According to details released by the department, a resident from the area of Small Street in...
KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
Lassen County News
Minor injuries in Janesville crash
According to the California Highway Patrol, there was a two-vehicle crash in Janesville Friday afternoon. A vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street at Highway 395 when a southbound vehicle approached the intersection. The car at the stop signed pulled out in front of the car on the highway which crashed into the driver’s side of that car, which then overturned onto its right side. The collision resulted in minor injuries and three parties were transported for medical treatment.
