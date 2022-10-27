Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train. During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.
WIBW
Band raises funds to recoup equipment lost in I-70 crash causing power outage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local band is raising funds to buy new equipment after an accident in Topeka left part of the city without power and the band out thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Jared Powers, a Junction City resident and member of the band Jay Hill Road,...
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
WIBW
Special Olympics Kansas hosts 5k at Hummer Sports Park to promote social inclusion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas hosted a 5k run and walk for inclusion in Topeka on Saturday. The “Choose to Include” 5k event took place Saturday morning at Hummer Sports Park. Special Olympics Kansas partnered with Topeka Public Schools to help raise awareness towards the importance...
WIBW
Topeka South Rotary holds 10th annual pumpkin run
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th annual Topeka South Rotary Pumpkin 5k run and walk took place Saturday, Oct. 29th, at Lake Shawnee. Community members came out to raise funds dedicated to helping eradicate polio. WIBW Sales Rep., Jim Ramos was one among many out in support. Participants were also...
WIBW
Crash sends children to hospital after none found to be properly restrained
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A crash near Kansas City sent four children to the hospital after none of them were found to be properly restrained in the vehicle they had been in. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, emergency...
WIBW
Award-winning musician takes talents to NE Kansas
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mollie B, along with Ted Lange and SqueezeBox, continued their national tour at Bohemian Hall in Rossville. Primarily a polka musician, Mollie also performs a wide variety of music, such as country and classic, to entertain all generations. Mollie is an International...
WIBW
Washburn Rural Volleyball wins 6A State Championship
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural volleyball team has been on a mission all season: to avenge their loss in the 2021 state finals. They did just that on Saturday in Salina. The Junior Blues took down Blue Valley in straight sets 25-21, 26-24 to claim the 6A State...
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $28M Olathe laboratory that will add 175 jobs
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services opened a $28 million laboratory in Olathe that will create 175 new jobs for Kansans.
WIBW
Flint Hills Discovery Center receives grant to help fund new exhibit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center has received a Tourism Attraction Sub-Grants for Kansas award for $200,000 to help build a new immersive virtual Flint Hills exhibit. This funding will be matched by the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills...
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Kindergarten teacher awarded for innovative approach
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school teacher is being recognized for her impact on students in the Seaman school district. Haley Slusser is a kindergarten teacher at West Indianola Elementary School. “It is heartwarming to see everything she does with the kids and just to see her passion come...
WIBW
State Cross Country Championships results
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KSHSAA State Cross Country Championships are over, and here are the results. The Wamego boys team took the hometown course to their advantage, winning the 4A State Championship with a score of 48. Also in Wamego, Hayden’s Aiden Amis finished 29th in the 4A boys...
republic-online.com
Newcomer acquires Dengel & Son
TOPEKA – The Newcomer Funeral Service Group has acquired Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg, though the Dengel name and staffs are not expected to change. Dengel & Son will continue to operate under the same name and with the same team, according to a statement from Newcomer Funeral Service Group. Newcomer said it plans to provide additional support as needed.
WIBW
Woman taken to hospital following car-deer collision Sunday evening on I-70 in Wyandotte County
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to an area hospital following a car-deer collision Sunday evening on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70, just west of N. 65th Street. According to the Kansas Highway...
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
WIBW
New coaching staff paves the way for local athletes to play for KU Baseball
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - When Dan Fitzgerald took over the Kansas baseball program in June, he built up his roster from the transfer portal. That’s paved the way for a lot of local talent to enter the program. “Growing up I always wanted to be a Kansas Jayhawk,” said...
Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
WIBW
Capper hosts haunted house for its adult clients, staff to enjoy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation had a spooky time celebrating Halloween with its haunted house for people of all ages to enjoy. There were vampires, ghosts, werewolves, and clowns as people toured through the haunted house. The event was put together for their adult services program, so the adults can have some Halloween fun too.
WIBW
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many residents in west Topeka without power for several hours. On Friday morning, Evergy restored power to the remaining residents who awaited for hours Friday morning after a new powerline was installed.
Comments / 0