ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train. During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka South Rotary holds 10th annual pumpkin run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th annual Topeka South Rotary Pumpkin 5k run and walk took place Saturday, Oct. 29th, at Lake Shawnee. Community members came out to raise funds dedicated to helping eradicate polio. WIBW Sales Rep., Jim Ramos was one among many out in support. Participants were also...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Award-winning musician takes talents to NE Kansas

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Award-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mollie B, along with Ted Lange and SqueezeBox, continued their national tour at Bohemian Hall in Rossville. Primarily a polka musician, Mollie also performs a wide variety of music, such as country and classic, to entertain all generations. Mollie is an International...
ROSSVILLE, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural Volleyball wins 6A State Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural volleyball team has been on a mission all season: to avenge their loss in the 2021 state finals. They did just that on Saturday in Salina. The Junior Blues took down Blue Valley in straight sets 25-21, 26-24 to claim the 6A State...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Flint Hills Discovery Center receives grant to help fund new exhibit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center has received a Tourism Attraction Sub-Grants for Kansas award for $200,000 to help build a new immersive virtual Flint Hills exhibit. This funding will be matched by the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Salute Our Heroes: Kindergarten teacher awarded for innovative approach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school teacher is being recognized for her impact on students in the Seaman school district. Haley Slusser is a kindergarten teacher at West Indianola Elementary School. “It is heartwarming to see everything she does with the kids and just to see her passion come...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

State Cross Country Championships results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KSHSAA State Cross Country Championships are over, and here are the results. The Wamego boys team took the hometown course to their advantage, winning the 4A State Championship with a score of 48. Also in Wamego, Hayden’s Aiden Amis finished 29th in the 4A boys...
WAMEGO, KS
republic-online.com

Newcomer acquires Dengel & Son

TOPEKA – The Newcomer Funeral Service Group has acquired Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg, though the Dengel name and staffs are not expected to change. Dengel & Son will continue to operate under the same name and with the same team, according to a statement from Newcomer Funeral Service Group. Newcomer said it plans to provide additional support as needed.
LOUISBURG, KS
WIBW

USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year

MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Capper hosts haunted house for its adult clients, staff to enjoy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation had a spooky time celebrating Halloween with its haunted house for people of all ages to enjoy. There were vampires, ghosts, werewolves, and clowns as people toured through the haunted house. The event was put together for their adult services program, so the adults can have some Halloween fun too.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many residents in west Topeka without power for several hours. On Friday morning, Evergy restored power to the remaining residents who awaited for hours Friday morning after a new powerline was installed.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy