Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking rain across Metro Detroit throughout Halloween: What to know
DETROIT – Good Monday morning and happy Halloween!. As far as Halloween weather goes, I’ve seen both better and worse than what we’ll have today. Today’s sunrise is at 8:05 a.m. Patches of light rain and drizzle will cross the area all day and into the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Have your umbrellas handy on Halloween as rain is expected in Metro Detroit
After one round of dense fog on Saturday Morning significantly dropping visibilities, we could see more patchy dense fog heading throughout the morning hours on Sunday thanks to the light East wind bringing moisture off of Lake Erie. Otherwise, expect the clouds to be on the increase in advance of our next system heading towards the region, which will bring rain into Southeastern Michigan for Halloween on Monday..
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dense fog possible again Sunday Morning before rain showers move into Metro Detroit -- what to expect
After the dense fog this morning hung around through mid to late morning, we have cleared out nicely with most everyone seeing sunshine this afternoon and high temperatures making it into the lower 60s for most everyone. If you’re heading out to the Michigan vs. Michigan State Game on Saturday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Enjoy the dry weather before rain moves into Metro Detroit: Here’s what you can expect
After plenty of sunshine to end the week on Friday, we will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast as we work through the beginning of the weekend. Morning dense fog is possible thanks to a light east wind overnight last night into early this morning, otherwise, we will see plenty of sunshine for our Saturday. Any dense fog will lift as we work through the mid to late morning hours this morning. High temperatures remain a few degrees above average, we will head for the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Halloween in the D returned with trunk-or-treat events at police, fire stations in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Halloween in the D returned with trunk-or-treat events at police and fire stations across Metro Detroit. The event was launched four years ago and has grown since its inception. Local 4 talked to people from as far away as Florida looking for a safe place to trick-or-treat,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Powerball ticket sales close for tonight’s drawing, here’s how many Michiganders bought
Powerball ticket sales have ended in Michigan for Saturday night’s drawing that could make one lucky winner $825 million richer. Update: Here are the winning Powerball numbers for drawing on Oct. 29, 2022. The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at $825 million, which is a cash option of $410...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan hospitals feeling the heat as RSV impacts ICU bed availability
Medical professionals throughout Metro Detroit are feeling the heat as there are zero pediatric ICU beds available. With RSV on the rise, and patients being treated for COVID-19, these viruses are impacting every hospital around. Currently, at Beaumont Children’s Hospital, there are 17 children in the emergency room waiting for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit restaurant celebrates 2 year anniversary with launch of vermouth
TROY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit restaurant is celebrating two years and the launch of a new distilled spirit. Cucina Lab Torino, out of Troy, has released a vermouth that’ll be available to Detroiters. ROSSO Bitta’s vermouth will be available for purchase at Cucina Lab Torino, Pape Joe’s...
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are Michigan’s most dangerous intersections. And it’s not just the bad drivers
There are more than 107,000 intersections in the state of Michigan, according to MDOT. But not all of them are created equal. Many are fine, but a few are downright deadly. Local 4 drove all over looking at these intersections and found commonalities at most; they were busy and could be a little confusing, but it isn’t the whole story.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 2 $1M Powerball winning tickets sold in New Buffalo, Redford
LANSING, Mich. – Although no one matched Saturday night’s six-number Powerball jackpot, two lucky Michiganders could be $1 million richer after matching the winning numbers on the five white balls. According to Michigan Lottery, the numbers needed to match are 19-31-40-46-57. The winning tickets were sold at New...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Patricia Spencer, Pamela Hobley vanished from a small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago
OSCODA, Mich. – Patricia Spencer and Pamela Sue Hobley vanished from their small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago. Spencer was 16 years old and Hobley was 15 years old when they disappeared from Oscoda, Michigan. They were last seen on Oct. 31, 1969, the day of a homecoming football game.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are the winning Powerball numbers for drawing on Oct. 29, 2022
The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday night was worth more than $825 million. The winning Powerball numbers for Oct. 29, 2022, are: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play was 3X. The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy...
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash on East Beltline Avenue
Deputies from the Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left a 28-year-old woman dead and two others injured.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon 1 week before election
Michigan incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead in the polls as the general election nears, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic Gov. Whitmer is polling ahead of Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, and that issues of inflation and reproductive rights are largely motivating Michiganders to vote.
Fire crews: Animals escape barn fire at Ottawa Co. farm
Emergency crews responded to a massive barn fire in Ottawa County Friday after flames broke out at Last Stop Farm in Robinson Township, near Grand Haven.
ClickOnDetroit.com
False alarm at high school football game causes near panic in West Bloomfield
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A false alarm at a high school football game that featured West Bloomfield and Cass Tech last Friday had everyone who attended in a frenzy. Some people assumed what they heard were gunshots. “There was a small group of individuals that were spectators,” said West...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Lottery: Warren man wins $25K a year for life
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is the lucky winner of a lifetime supply of cash after an online random number generator supplied him with the winning combination. A 50-year-old from Warren recently won $25,000 a year for life by winning Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life. Aaron Essenmacher...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races 1 week before election
The race for Michigan attorney general is as close as it can get, while the incumbent Michigan secretary of state continues to hold a lead in her race, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic incumbent...
Comments / 0