After plenty of sunshine to end the week on Friday, we will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast as we work through the beginning of the weekend. Morning dense fog is possible thanks to a light east wind overnight last night into early this morning, otherwise, we will see plenty of sunshine for our Saturday. Any dense fog will lift as we work through the mid to late morning hours this morning. High temperatures remain a few degrees above average, we will head for the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.

3 DAYS AGO