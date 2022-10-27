ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Have your umbrellas handy on Halloween as rain is expected in Metro Detroit

After one round of dense fog on Saturday Morning significantly dropping visibilities, we could see more patchy dense fog heading throughout the morning hours on Sunday thanks to the light East wind bringing moisture off of Lake Erie. Otherwise, expect the clouds to be on the increase in advance of our next system heading towards the region, which will bring rain into Southeastern Michigan for Halloween on Monday..
Enjoy the dry weather before rain moves into Metro Detroit: Here’s what you can expect

After plenty of sunshine to end the week on Friday, we will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast as we work through the beginning of the weekend. Morning dense fog is possible thanks to a light east wind overnight last night into early this morning, otherwise, we will see plenty of sunshine for our Saturday. Any dense fog will lift as we work through the mid to late morning hours this morning. High temperatures remain a few degrees above average, we will head for the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.
Michigan hospitals feeling the heat as RSV impacts ICU bed availability

Medical professionals throughout Metro Detroit are feeling the heat as there are zero pediatric ICU beds available. With RSV on the rise, and patients being treated for COVID-19, these viruses are impacting every hospital around. Currently, at Beaumont Children’s Hospital, there are 17 children in the emergency room waiting for...
Here are the winning Powerball numbers for drawing on Oct. 29, 2022

The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday night was worth more than $825 million. The winning Powerball numbers for Oct. 29, 2022, are: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play was 3X. The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy...
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon 1 week before election

Michigan incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead in the polls as the general election nears, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic Gov. Whitmer is polling ahead of Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, and that issues of inflation and reproductive rights are largely motivating Michiganders to vote.
Michigan State Lottery: Warren man wins $25K a year for life

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man is the lucky winner of a lifetime supply of cash after an online random number generator supplied him with the winning combination. A 50-year-old from Warren recently won $25,000 a year for life by winning Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life. Aaron Essenmacher...
