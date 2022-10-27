ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Local Vote 2022: Hillen, Westlin Running for Senate Dist. 42

There will be a new face representing the newly redrawn Senate Dist. 42. Republican Paul Hillen and DFL candidate Bonnie Westlin are both on the ballot to represent almost all of Plymouth, Medicine Lake, and one precinct in southwest Maple Grove. Both candidates provided a candidate statement. There will also...
PLYMOUTH, MN
MIX 94.9

A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
natureworldnews.com

Emerald Ash Borers Strike Again, Minnesota’s Hennepin County Ash Trees Take the Hit

Foresters predict that the emerald ash borers' infestations in the Hennepin County suburbs of Minnesota will decimate 1 million ash trees from the county within a decade. In the last eight years, just Brooklyn Park has planted 2,000 trees of various species, barely catching up with the 1,600 ash trees removed. Even though the city only recently found its first disease-ridden ash trees in a wooded area, Plymouth had already lost several thousand ash trees this year.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Offering Tremendous Entertaining & Living Spaces, This One-of-a-Kind Home Asks for $3,995,000 in Edina, MN

The Home in Edina is an entertainer’s dream with amenities such as a wet bar, wine cellar, theater room, now available for sale. This home located at 5504 Schaefer Rd, Edina, Minnesota; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,141 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie R Regan – Lakes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 952.500.1939) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Edina.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos.  No injuries were reported.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
KEYC

West dominates Chaska in section semifinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team played host to Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday. Scarlets host Chanhassen on Friday with a ticket to this year’s state tournament on the line.
MANKATO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Football Routs Hopkins in Playoff Opener

Quarterback Jacob Kilzer rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Maple Grove football team routed Hopkins 67-0 in their Class 6A playoff opener. Dylan Vokal caught both touchdown passes. The Crimson rushed for 276 yards and seven touchdowns with Ollie Claussen running for 81 yards and a score to lead the team.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information. 
ROSEMOUNT, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Weather Historian: This Year’s Halloween Warmest in 22 Years

New Hope weather observer Steve Reckers, who records data for the National Weather Service, says this year is the warmest Halloween in 22 years. It will make for perfect trick-or-treating weather. “This is as good as it can get,” said Reckers, who added there’s no wind to worry about....
NEW HOPE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
HUDSON, WI
ccxmedia.org

Gunshots Strike Brooklyn Park Home

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shots-fired case in which gunfire struck a home late Friday night. The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of York Lane N. near Shingle Creek Trail Park. A police search of the area located four shell casings. Officers also...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: Carly Gilk, Champlin Park Volleyball

Our CCX Sports Spotlight shines on Champlin Park volleyball standout Carly Gilk. Jay Wilcox profiles the talented sophomore. Gilk leads the Rebels in kills this season. Champlin Park is ranked second in the state class AAAA poll. After beating Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA semifinals Thursday, the Rebels will...
CHAMPLIN, MN
ccxmedia.org

LDS Churches Donate 8,000 Pounds of Food to New Hope Nonprofit

The Food Group in New Hope collected one of its largest donations of the year from more than 45 Latter Day Saints congregations. The donation couldn’t come at a better time. “A lot of the food shelves that we partner with, donations are historically low,” explained Sean Hurdle from The Food Group, which supplies more than 200 food shelves. “Families are even in more of a higher need when they can’t rely on food shelves.”
NEW HOPE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy