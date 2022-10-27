ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Sit back and sip at First Miracle Vine and Wine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. First Miracle Vine and Wine opened up not too long ago, and its' owners create delicious wines to sell in their taproom. According to their Facebook page, Randall & Stephanie Carter founded First Miracle Vine and Wine as a way to make excellent wine right here in our beautiful southern climate. They do everything by hand themselves from planting to pruning and harvesting. Their wines are made in small batches and, yes, they are bottled by hand. They want people to come visit the farm and enjoy this hidden gem in laid-back rustic setting. They also do events, ask them about that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Safety at the forefront of Halloween celebrations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween celebrations continued into Saturday, Oct. 29, and lots of people headed out for their haunts across the Queen City. Ofc. Johnathan Frisk with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte there are protocols and patrols in place throughout the weekend. Many officers are in cars, on foot, and on bikes across the area to make sure everyone is staying as safe as possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tips to help kids avoid underage drinking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Talk it Out NC Ambassadors are urging families to discuss the dangers of underage drinking and how to avoid peer pressure ahead of Halloween events. They launched a “Halloween Peer Pressure Prevention” campaign to prevent teenage alcohol consumption during the holiday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the last five-year period, the North Carolina Attorney General's office has taken in about 25 complaints about a solar company business known as Pink Energy. Not a big deal, but in the last year and a half, those complaints grew to 120. Now, the total is 473. The NC AG has opened an investigation.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Ghouls just wanna have fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Day of the Dead rapidly approaches, the spooktacular Vincent Genna is gearing up for what promises to be a de-fright-full Hallow’s Eve. Psychic medium Vincent Genna is one of the best in America when it comes to ghost-busting and uncovering the skeletons in your closet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Carolina reports child flu death of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has seen its first child flu-related death of the current season, the state's health agency said. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the news Monday morning. The agency did not say what county specifically had the death but they said it was a child in the Midlands.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Trent Conard named Gastonia interim police chief

GASTONIA, N.C. — Trent Conard has been named the interim police chief of the Gastonia Police Department, the city announced Monday. He begins his new role immediately and will serve in the role until a new chief is hired. “Assistant Chief Conard is an essential member of the Police...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy