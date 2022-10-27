Read full article on original website
Thunderstorms expected on Halloween: Brad Panovich VLOG 10/31/22
The Carolinas will see scattered showers and storms on Halloween, which could have an impact on trick-or-treating in Charlotte. Here's the latest from Brad Panovich.
Sit back and sip at First Miracle Vine and Wine
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. First Miracle Vine and Wine opened up not too long ago, and its' owners create delicious wines to sell in their taproom. According to their Facebook page, Randall & Stephanie Carter founded First Miracle Vine and Wine as a way to make excellent wine right here in our beautiful southern climate. They do everything by hand themselves from planting to pruning and harvesting. Their wines are made in small batches and, yes, they are bottled by hand. They want people to come visit the farm and enjoy this hidden gem in laid-back rustic setting. They also do events, ask them about that.
'Everything is moving' | Coyote sightings are on the rise across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coyote sightings across the Carolinas are on the rise, including in the Charlotte area. A wildlife consultant says it's because this is the time of year when the animals are on the move. Bill Crowder, a consultant also known as Coyote Bill, said the coyote population...
73-year-old Charlotte woman learns to swim after near-death drowning decades earlier
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There isn’t much swimming happening in this weather, but it could be the perfect time to learn at your local YMCA. The American Red Cross says about 80% of adults claim to know how to be able to swim but more than half also admit they’d fail a basic swimming test.
Safety at the forefront of Halloween celebrations in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween celebrations continued into Saturday, Oct. 29, and lots of people headed out for their haunts across the Queen City. Ofc. Johnathan Frisk with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte there are protocols and patrols in place throughout the weekend. Many officers are in cars, on foot, and on bikes across the area to make sure everyone is staying as safe as possible.
Tips to help kids avoid underage drinking
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Talk it Out NC Ambassadors are urging families to discuss the dangers of underage drinking and how to avoid peer pressure ahead of Halloween events. They launched a “Halloween Peer Pressure Prevention” campaign to prevent teenage alcohol consumption during the holiday.
North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the last five-year period, the North Carolina Attorney General's office has taken in about 25 complaints about a solar company business known as Pink Energy. Not a big deal, but in the last year and a half, those complaints grew to 120. Now, the total is 473. The NC AG has opened an investigation.
'It's looking pretty good' | 100-year-old willow oak tree saved, another torn down as construction begins in Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krysten Reilly and her husband founded NoDa Tree Save to try and save some of Charlotte's characteristic tree canopies but also understand the city's growth. "I don't think anybody's surprised it's happening," Reilly said. "This neighborhood is growing and a lot of people want to live...
Larry's Friends visit Wake Up Charlotte for Halloween!
The bozo bus rolled into the Wake Up Charlotte studio with all of Larry's friends ready to celebrate Halloween. Here's what you missed on the show!
Ghouls just wanna have fun
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Day of the Dead rapidly approaches, the spooktacular Vincent Genna is gearing up for what promises to be a de-fright-full Hallow’s Eve. Psychic medium Vincent Genna is one of the best in America when it comes to ghost-busting and uncovering the skeletons in your closet.
These popular candy and snack brand names are being used to disguise THC in NC vape, tobacco shops
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police said officers recently found these products inside various vape and tobacco stores. To be clear, the THC that is being sold as Delta 8 and Delta 10 is legal. Police said the issue with these products are that they violate trademark laws and are marketed toward children.
South Carolina reports child flu death of the season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has seen its first child flu-related death of the current season, the state's health agency said. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the news Monday morning. The agency did not say what county specifically had the death but they said it was a child in the Midlands.
Trent Conard named Gastonia interim police chief
GASTONIA, N.C. — Trent Conard has been named the interim police chief of the Gastonia Police Department, the city announced Monday. He begins his new role immediately and will serve in the role until a new chief is hired. “Assistant Chief Conard is an essential member of the Police...
1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
Matthews voters deciding whether to pay for $35 million in town projects
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews taxpayers could be footing the bill for $35 million in town projects and the decision is in the hands of voters this election. Matthews residents will vote on whether to approve two bond referendums that aim to fund improvements to Matthews’ parks, downtown area, and roads.
Lancaster County school employee suspended after being charged with assault
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An employee of Lancaster County School District has been suspended after being charged and accused of committing an assault on school grounds, the school district announced Monday. The employee, whose name was not publicly released, has been placed on paid suspension, according to the school...
Disbelief: South Carolina lottery winner shocked by grocery store jackpot ticket
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina's Lowcountry had a quick change of plans recently when she realized that her lottery ticket was a winner. She had just purchased the $10 ticket at Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston when she scratched it off and learned that she would soon be taking home a sizable jackpot.
Law enforcement agencies dealing with staffing shortages
YORK, S.C. — A Halloween meme is highlighting a very real issue. You may have seen a post on your social media pages that reads: “Due to a nationwide staffing shortage, any kid dressed like a cop on Halloween will be required to pick up a shift." The...
Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
