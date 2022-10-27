CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. First Miracle Vine and Wine opened up not too long ago, and its' owners create delicious wines to sell in their taproom. According to their Facebook page, Randall & Stephanie Carter founded First Miracle Vine and Wine as a way to make excellent wine right here in our beautiful southern climate. They do everything by hand themselves from planting to pruning and harvesting. Their wines are made in small batches and, yes, they are bottled by hand. They want people to come visit the farm and enjoy this hidden gem in laid-back rustic setting. They also do events, ask them about that.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO