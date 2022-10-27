Read full article on original website
How to be a Better Driver in Seattle (Locals and Transplants)
https://driving-tests.org/beginner-drivers/how-to-drive-in-rain/. Given that the rainy season is finally here, so are the bad drivers. Us locals have less of an excuse to not know how to drive in the rain. Along with bad driving, there are also a lack of common sense when it comes to some basic laws and driving habits. Here are some common problems everyone needs to address.
Link light rail worker injured in concrete form collapse
A worker is in serious condition after an accident at a Sound Transit construction site in Mountlake Terrace, according to officials. The 40-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He arrived in critical condition, but is improving. The accident occurred around noon Thursday at the Link light rail expansion...
Washington Troopers Gets Spooky Surprise After Seattle Crash
Trooper Rick Johnson said it was 'a little shocking.'
Two pedestrians dead in two separate crashes in Seattle
Two pedestrians are dead in Seattle after being hit by vehicles Thursday morning. The first crash happened on State Route 99 just south of the 1st Avenue Bridge. All lanes have been closed, and the Washington State Patrol is investigating. Seattle police say they’re investigating a separate crash on East...
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
New Greenwood crosswalk among series of efforts toward pedestrian safety improvements
SEATTLE — Greenwood neighbors celebrated the launch of a new crosswalk at Greenwood and 83rd Saturday, noting it as a milestone that was years in the making. "It's the main gateway North and South, it was a really tough crossing and ultimately we have people that pull into the bakery and post office and library and lots of kids going to school so, lots of cross traffic and lots of traffic all over," Northwest Greenways volunteer Lisa McCrummen said. "There's an advocacy piece of proposing we get crosswalks and ultimately it ended up getting proposed in 2019 and then COVID and other things took precedence, so we've waited a long time to get here and it's fantastic we got here."
Several businesses burn in 3-alarm fire in downtown Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. — East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews continue to put out hot spots after a fire erupted in a commercial building early Friday. A total of 30 units worked together to battle the fire burning in the heart of Downtown Sumner on Main Street. EPFR says the...
‘Multiple’ businesses damaged by 3-alarm fire in downtown Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. — “Multiple” businesses on Main Street in historic downtown Sumner were damaged in a fire early Friday morning. East Pierce Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Kevin Stabenfeldt said crews were called to the commercial fire on the 900 block of Main Street just after 2:30 a.m.
City of Everett fined after millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into river
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the city of Everett after millions of gallons of incompletely treated wastewater was discharged into the Snohomish River in June. Over a 19-hour period between June 4 and 5, a malfunctioning pump at the city of Everett’s wastewater treatment facility allowed 9.9 million...
rtands.com
Worker suffers traumatic injuries on Sound Transit project
A worker on Sound Transit’s Mountlake Terrace light rail segment is in critical condition after a concrete wall panel fell on him. The panel struck the worker late in the morning on Oct. 27 near 212th Street SW and I-5. The man was tending to a retaining wall at ground level for the Mountlake Terrace light rail project. Sound Transit said it will be working closely with the contractor and authorities to investigate the accident and identify appropriate responses.
KOMO News
Seattle homeless encampment near I-5 cleared through Gov. Inslee's initiative
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of a longtime homeless encampment in the Northgate community. The encampment sat near I-5, close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North.
q13fox.com
On National Cat Day, Bellevue Fire rescues David Hasselfluff
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Firefighters with Bellevue Fire Department battled a large fire at a home near NE 2nd and 165th St. on Saturday afternoon. While the home took on quite a bit of damage, the firefighters appear to have saved a cat – using a specialized pet oxygen mask to care for the animal named "David Hasselfluff."
Suspect arrested after man, woman found dead in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood. According to police, around 4:15 p.m., officers received a call about two “down subjects” in a unit inside the Martin Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue South.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Thurston (Thurston, WA)
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at Johnson Road Southeast. It was reported at 7 a.m. The collision was between two cars. They collided when one hit the other while driving down Yelm Highway SE. The driver of the first...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Soaking rain Sunday, fewer showers by Halloween
SEATTLE - Hope you stay cozy and warm today! We're tracking soaking rain becoming widespread across Western Washington by later this afternoon and tonight. Fewer showers are in the forecast for Halloween. So far today (just as expected), rain has fired up over the Olympic Peninsula, coast, Strait and the...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Snoho, Sky, Snoqualmie Opening For Coho
With returns coming in above expectations, anglers will have a chance to fish for coho salmon on the Snohomish, Skykomish, and Snoqualmie rivers beginning Saturday, Oct. 29. Concerns over continued low returns in recent years have restricted late-fall salmon fisheries in the Snohomish River system, but in-season updates so far indicate that enough coho salmon are returning to these rivers in 2022 to support a limited recreational fishery.
q13fox.com
Assault suspect hit with several Tasers by Everett Police, authorities investigating use of force
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County authorities are investigating a possible use of force incident in Everett after officers deployed several Tasers on an assault suspect. Everett Police responded to a "suspicious call" at O'Reilly Auto Parts near 15th and Broadway around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Information is limited, but authorities say...
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
Tri-City Herald
Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard
Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
