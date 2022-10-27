Read full article on original website
kiem-tv.com
Willow Creek Assault
WILLOW CREEK, CA. – Theft turns into assault in the Willow Creek area. Humboldt county sheriff deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after a report of an assault. The 22 year old victim was being treated for moderate injuries. The suspect 23 year old Dante Bade Rhoades was...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Fortuna’s Rohner Park Saturday
Human skeletal remains were found near a hiking trail in Fortuna’s Rohner Park on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving a 9-1-1 call, a deputy coroner was dispatched to the scene to recover the remains, Public Information Specialist Samantha Karges said in an emailed statement to the Outpost.
kymkemp.com
Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Man for Outstanding Warrants
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 30, 2022, at about 10 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Clerk Who Tried to Stop Him From Shoplifting, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 29, 2022, at about 8:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire on West Buhne Possibly Arson
About 12:15 this morning, emergency dispatch sent firefighters to West Buhne and California for a vehicle on fire. Before firefighters arrived, the dispatcher relayed to them that a person on scene reported, “The vehicle continues to explode.”. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a single passenger vehicle completely...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
lostcoastoutpost.com
29-Year-Old Arcata Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Valley West Hit-and-Run, Police Say
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
kymkemp.com
EPD Reminds Drivers and Pedestrians to Use Caution During Halloween Festivities
As Halloween creeps closer, Eureka Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,” Eureka Police Department, Chief Todd Jarvis said. “If your night involves drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. Even one drink can impair judgement.”
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:30 p.m.] Crash Closes Herrick Avenue in Eureka
About 10 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 4300 block of Fairway Drive. The crash closed Herrick Avenue/Fairway Drive around the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. Dispatch sent two ambulances Code 3 (with lights and sirens) to the scene. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as...
kymkemp.com
Do You Recognize this Friendly Feline?
This grey and white cat showed up at a residence on Arthur Road off of Alderpoint Road, northeast of Garberville. The friendly feline has been trying to make its way inside for over an hour.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bicyclist Killed in Crash on 101 Near Herrick Offramp, CHP Reports
On 10/23/2022, at approximately 7:42 PM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus bicyclist traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, south of Herrick Avenue. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a bicyclist was struck within the #1 lane by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 29-year-old Colton Daniels of Eureka. The bicyclist, 51-year-old Donald Ferguson of Rio Dell, received fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
kymkemp.com
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
kymkemp.com
Smoke Covering Parts of SoHum and Mendocino Comes From Prescribed Burn
Wondering where all that smoke is coming from? And more importantly when will it go away? Here’s what we know. The swath of smoke is covering much of Southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino this morning. Crews started a prescribed burn in the Humboldt Redwoods State Park west of Dyerville to reduce fuel loads that lead to wildfire and keep the prairies in the area healthy.
kymkemp.com
Dangerous Levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) Toxins Have Been Detected in Mussels from Humboldt
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins have been detected in mussels from Humboldt and San Luis Obispo counties. The naturally occurring PSP toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxin. The California...
krcrtv.com
Three suspects detained after reports of a car theft in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Three suspects were detained at a residence in Eureka on Monday in relation to reports of a stolen car. Police responded to the residence on Pine Street near W. Seventh Street in Eureka at around 1 p.m. where the three suspects were detained. This is a...
kymkemp.com
Surprise Finding Shows Coho Surviving Even in Temperatures Much Warmer Than Optimum
Press release from the Eel River Recovery Project:. The Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP) has monitored water temperature throughout the Eel River watershed, checked flow conditions and also documented fish life since 2012. The group’s temperature monitoring program is driven by volunteer interest and energy, and streams surveyed include the South Fork Eel River and selected tributaries in southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino County.
kymkemp.com
Former Eureka Woman Arrested for Murder in Los Angeles
A former Eureka woman has been arrested for murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In May of 2017, she was arrested for being involved in multiple hit and run collisions in Eureka. Then in December of 2017, she was arrested for leading Colorado State Troopers on a breakneck chase through three Colorado counties in a stolen van.
kymkemp.com
Algal Bloom Advisory Lifted for Big Lagoon
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. The harmful algal bloom advisory for Big Lagoon has been lifted after water quality results from recent sampling showed cyanobacterial toxin concentrations below health advisory thresholds according to the State Water Resource Control Board. The original advisory was placed on the lagoon in August after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins produced by cyanobacteria.
kymkemp.com
Maggie is an Older Calico Cat Looking for a Loving Home
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Maggie is an older, calico cat looking for a stable place to land. If you’re looking to add a pet to your life,...
