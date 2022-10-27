ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

kiem-tv.com

Willow Creek Assault

WILLOW CREEK, CA. – Theft turns into assault in the Willow Creek area. Humboldt county sheriff deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after a report of an assault. The 22 year old victim was being treated for moderate injuries. The suspect 23 year old Dante Bade Rhoades was...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Fortuna’s Rohner Park Saturday

Human skeletal remains were found near a hiking trail in Fortuna’s Rohner Park on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving a 9-1-1 call, a deputy coroner was dispatched to the scene to recover the remains, Public Information Specialist Samantha Karges said in an emailed statement to the Outpost.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Fire on West Buhne Possibly Arson

About 12:15 this morning, emergency dispatch sent firefighters to West Buhne and California for a vehicle on fire. Before firefighters arrived, the dispatcher relayed to them that a person on scene reported, “The vehicle continues to explode.”. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a single passenger vehicle completely...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality

This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Reminds Drivers and Pedestrians to Use Caution During Halloween Festivities

As Halloween creeps closer, Eureka Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,” Eureka Police Department, Chief Todd Jarvis said. “If your night involves drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. Even one drink can impair judgement.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10:30 p.m.] Crash Closes Herrick Avenue in Eureka

About 10 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 4300 block of Fairway Drive. The crash closed Herrick Avenue/Fairway Drive around the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. Dispatch sent two ambulances Code 3 (with lights and sirens) to the scene. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Do You Recognize this Friendly Feline?

This grey and white cat showed up at a residence on Arthur Road off of Alderpoint Road, northeast of Garberville. The friendly feline has been trying to make its way inside for over an hour.
GARBERVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Bicyclist Killed in Crash on 101 Near Herrick Offramp, CHP Reports

On 10/23/2022, at approximately 7:42 PM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus bicyclist traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, south of Herrick Avenue. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a bicyclist was struck within the #1 lane by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 29-year-old Colton Daniels of Eureka. The bicyclist, 51-year-old Donald Ferguson of Rio Dell, received fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert

A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Smoke Covering Parts of SoHum and Mendocino Comes From Prescribed Burn

Wondering where all that smoke is coming from? And more importantly when will it go away? Here’s what we know. The swath of smoke is covering much of Southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino this morning. Crews started a prescribed burn in the Humboldt Redwoods State Park west of Dyerville to reduce fuel loads that lead to wildfire and keep the prairies in the area healthy.
MENDOCINO, CA
krcrtv.com

Three suspects detained after reports of a car theft in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Three suspects were detained at a residence in Eureka on Monday in relation to reports of a stolen car. Police responded to the residence on Pine Street near W. Seventh Street in Eureka at around 1 p.m. where the three suspects were detained. This is a...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Surprise Finding Shows Coho Surviving Even in Temperatures Much Warmer Than Optimum

Press release from the Eel River Recovery Project:. The Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP) has monitored water temperature throughout the Eel River watershed, checked flow conditions and also documented fish life since 2012. The group’s temperature monitoring program is driven by volunteer interest and energy, and streams surveyed include the South Fork Eel River and selected tributaries in southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Eureka Woman Arrested for Murder in Los Angeles

A former Eureka woman has been arrested for murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In May of 2017, she was arrested for being involved in multiple hit and run collisions in Eureka. Then in December of 2017, she was arrested for leading Colorado State Troopers on a breakneck chase through three Colorado counties in a stolen van.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kymkemp.com

Algal Bloom Advisory Lifted for Big Lagoon

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. The harmful algal bloom advisory for Big Lagoon has been lifted after water quality results from recent sampling showed cyanobacterial toxin concentrations below health advisory thresholds according to the State Water Resource Control Board. The original advisory was placed on the lagoon in August after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins produced by cyanobacteria.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Maggie is an Older Calico Cat Looking for a Loving Home

This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Maggie is an older, calico cat looking for a stable place to land. If you’re looking to add a pet to your life,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

