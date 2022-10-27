ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers, local businesses and law enforcement to participate in DEA’s Drug Take Back Day

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w41rB_0ipFe0RO00

TULSA, Okla. — Saturday, Oct. 29, is the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Drug Take Back Day.

In April, the agency said they collected around 360 tons of unneeded prescriptions nationwide.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers is is one of the organizations in Tulsa that is hosting a collection site for unneeded prescriptions Saturday.

“It can be expired medication for a humans or expired medication for our furry friends,” Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert said. “We just don’t want the expired medication, or any medication, to end up in the wrong hands.”

Gilbert said you can bring over-the-county or prescription medication, but they will not accept syringes.

The event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Promenade Mall by El Chico.

Other local collection sites include:

  • Reasors: 71st and Sheridan, 41st and Peoria
  • Walgreens: 31st and Garnett, Edison and North Gilcrease Museum Road
  • M.E.T. Recycling Center: 35th and Sheridan
  • Walmart Neighborhood Market: Albany and Lynn Lane (Broken Arrow)
  • Sand Springs Police Department
  • Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office

