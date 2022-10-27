Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Free Memory Screenings For ALzheimer’s Awareness
In conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology is providing free memory screenings on November 9th. The event is a part of National Memory Screening Day and starts at 8 AM with remarks From the Texas Tech University Health Science CenterDean Richard Jordan and Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo EDC Wins Award
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation received a 2022 Community Economic Development Award from the Texas Economic Development Council at an Oct. 20 conference. The award recognized the Amarillo EDC for local and statewide economic contributions. The 2022 CEDA awards were meant to highlight the “exceptional contributions of Texas Economic Development...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Apartment Fire
An apartment fire on Friday night, October, 28 had the Amarillo Fire Department scrambling. The blaze was at the Cathy’s Point Apartments at 2701 North Grand. AFD officials say the fire started in a kitchen, No injuries have been reported. Fire damage is estimated at over 20 thousand dollars.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Gas Station Shooting
Amarillo police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a Friday afternoon shooting. Police were called to a home on Northwest 19th street about a man who had been shot at the gas station at Northeast 24th and Dumas Drive. It’s reported that the man had been pumping...
kgncnewsnow.com
Motorcycle vs Car Crash
Amarillo police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash from Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 4:19 p.m. Sunday to I-27 and Washington. They say the motorcycle was going southbound on Washington, while a Hyundai SUV was going eastbound on the frontage road of !-27. The 42-year-old man, Ronald W. Barnes, operating...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Killed In NW Amarillo
A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
kgncnewsnow.com
15 Year old shot at Avondale Park
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that took place over the weekend. On Saturday around 7:00 p.m., Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the school park for a shooting. They arrived to find a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers learned that several...
kgncnewsnow.com
BSA Health System and Physicians Surgical Hospitals reach agreement
BSA Health System and Physicians Surgical Hospitals have reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas that protects patients in network access to BSA and PSH facilities and employed providers. The agreement ensures patients will not experience any disruption in care. Working together in good faith, BSA and...
Comments / 0