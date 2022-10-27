ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Woman creates new 'Date Rape' lipstick in honor of mother-in-law

LAS VEGAS - In Las Vegas, a woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help women in a domestic violence situation or save them from being victimized by a date rape drug. Abusers are smart, and a lot of them are career criminals. They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate,” said Joy Hoover, creator of Date Rape lipstick.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Austin

'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes

WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Austin

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas has come and gone, yet it's still managing to keep serving up meals. You see, the state fair always ended up with a lot of leftover food. So, for several years, now, it's donated thousands of pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to food pantries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Austin

Big push to get voters out to polls heightened with Sanders visit

Election Day is 10 days away. Saturday kicked off the first weekend of early voting. To encourage Texans to get out and vote, Senator Bernie Sanders joined former Austin City Council member and Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35 Greg Casar to make a few stops across the state.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy