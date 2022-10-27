The Food Group in New Hope collected one of its largest donations of the year from more than 45 Latter Day Saints congregations. The donation couldn’t come at a better time. “A lot of the food shelves that we partner with, donations are historically low,” explained Sean Hurdle from The Food Group, which supplies more than 200 food shelves. “Families are even in more of a higher need when they can’t rely on food shelves.”

NEW HOPE, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO