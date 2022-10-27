Read full article on original website
Robbinsdale’s Water Treatment Facility Will Deliver Softened Water Starting in November
Robbinsdale will soon deliver softened water to every home and business in the city. The new, state-of-the-art water treatment facility is expected to be fully operational by mid-November, but the burning question on most resident’s minds is whether they’ll still need to use their in-home water softener. Robbinsdale...
Gunshots Strike Brooklyn Park Home
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shots-fired case in which gunfire struck a home late Friday night. The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of York Lane N. near Shingle Creek Trail Park. A police search of the area located four shell casings. Officers also...
Golden Valley Mayor’s Minutes: New Fire Station, Budget, Plus Events
Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris sits down with Dave Kiser to talk about issues and events coming up in Golden Valley. Mayor Shep Harris says the city has gotten a lot of residential feedback on a new fire station, and the community will continue to be asked for input. The city has hired a consultant who will work with staff and come forward with recommendations in November.
LDS Churches Donate 8,000 Pounds of Food to New Hope Nonprofit
The Food Group in New Hope collected one of its largest donations of the year from more than 45 Latter Day Saints congregations. The donation couldn’t come at a better time. “A lot of the food shelves that we partner with, donations are historically low,” explained Sean Hurdle from The Food Group, which supplies more than 200 food shelves. “Families are even in more of a higher need when they can’t rely on food shelves.”
Local Vote 2022: Hillen, Westlin Running for Senate Dist. 42
There will be a new face representing the newly redrawn Senate Dist. 42. Republican Paul Hillen and DFL candidate Bonnie Westlin are both on the ballot to represent almost all of Plymouth, Medicine Lake, and one precinct in southwest Maple Grove. Both candidates provided a candidate statement. There will also...
Flushable Wipes and Sewer Backups in New Hope
Flushable wipes have become a nuisance for most public works departments due to their failure to break apart and dissolve in water, despite being advertised as flushable. In the city of New Hope, costly equipment repairs and replacements have been required to deal with the effects of flushable wipes, and the city urges residents to dispose of flushable wipes in the garbage can.
New Hope Weather Historian: This Year’s Halloween Warmest in 22 Years
New Hope weather observer Steve Reckers, who records data for the National Weather Service, says this year is the warmest Halloween in 22 years. It will make for perfect trick-or-treating weather. “This is as good as it can get,” said Reckers, who added there’s no wind to worry about....
Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Osseo
Sandwiched between the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the more down-to-earth shopping day known as, Small Business Saturday. It’s a shopping day dedicated to celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to buy local. The day has grown in popularity over the years, thanks to support in small cities like Osseo.
Maple Grove Football Routs Hopkins in Playoff Opener
Quarterback Jacob Kilzer rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Maple Grove football team routed Hopkins 67-0 in their Class 6A playoff opener. Dylan Vokal caught both touchdown passes. The Crimson rushed for 276 yards and seven touchdowns with Ollie Claussen running for 81 yards and a score to lead the team.
Turkey Trot Boys Hockey Tournament 2022
Kick-off the boys hockey season at the CCX Media Turkey Trot Tournament Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Plymouth Ice Center.
Armstrong Football Races Past St. Louis Park 62-31
The Armstrong football team raced past St. Louis Park for a 62-31 win in the Section 5AAAAA semifinals Saturday. The Falcons started 6-0 this season before losing their final two regular season games. They bounced back in a big way in their first playoff game after receiving a bye in...
Wayzata Football Pulls Away to Beat STMA
The Wayzata football team spotted St. Michael-Albertville a 7-0 but then took over on the way to a 33-13 win in a first round class AAAAAA playoff game. STMA scored on its first drive as Will Barthel threw to Conner Luongvan out of the backfield for a 28-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead after one for the Knights.
