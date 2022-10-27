Read full article on original website
$10 Million Bet On This Consumer Cyclical Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NetApp
Within the last quarter, NetApp NTAP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $84.88 versus the current price of NetApp at $69.14, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated NetApp...
Shiba Inu Follows Dogecoin Into Consolidation: Is The Crypto Getting Ready To Surge Higher?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was spiking up over 10% higher at one point during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which reached 11.72% over Sunday’s 24-hour closing price. The two Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrencies have been trading mostly in unison since Oct. 25, when Dogecoin started to...
Analyst Ratings for Chart Industries
Within the last quarter, Chart Industries GTLS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $245.2 versus the current price of Chart Industries at $224.905, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
ArcBest: Q3 Earnings Insights
ArcBest ARCB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcBest beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.8 versus an estimate of $3.75. Revenue was up $335.00 million from the same period last...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
IDEXX Laboratories: Q3 Earnings Insights
IDEXX Laboratories IDXX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IDEXX Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.15 versus an estimate of $2.05. Revenue was up $31.24 million from the same...
Recap: Eli Lilly Q3 Earnings
Eli Lilly LLY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eli Lilly beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.92. Revenue was up $168.80 million from the same...
Kadant Earnings Preview
Kadant KAI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kadant will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12. Kadant bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
WEX Analyst Highlights Cost Savings, Cross-Sell Revenue Potential Post Q3 Beat
Credit Suisse analyst Nik Cremo reiterated Neutral on WEX Inc WEX with a $195 price target. WEX's Q3 2022 revenue exceeded consensus estimates by 5%, with help from higher fuel prices, deposit revenue, and higher-than-expected late fees. Meanwhile, Q3 adjusted EPS beat consensus by a smaller margin of +2% due to higher-than-expected credit losses attributable to smaller OTR fleets and fraud losses that remained elevated at ~11bps.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Actinium Pharmaceuticals ATNM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Surged Over 66%; Here Are 63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN climbed 66.4% to close at $1.93 on Monday after the company announced an agreement with Janssen for the evaluation of three Sonnet product candidates. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR gained 63.4% to close at $1.07. Acorda Therapeutics recently provided long-term financial guidance. 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH...
Quartz Mountain Announces Grant of Stock Options
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Quartz Mountain" or the "Company") QZMQZMRF, announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options (the "Options") exercisable for a total of 3,204,300 common shares to two directors. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.20, being the last closing price of the Company's common shares before the effective date of this stock option grant. The Options vest fully on the grant date, and expire on October 28, 2027.
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are
As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Recap: Gartner Q3 Earnings
Gartner IT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gartner beat estimated earnings by 28.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $1.87. Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Nautilus Biotechnology Q3 Earnings
Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nautilus Biotechnology beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Analyst Ratings for ONE Gas
Within the last quarter, ONE Gas OGS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ONE Gas. The company has an average price target of $82.57 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $65.00.
Alibaba, Nio Rise Over 3%: Hong Kong Stocks Open Firmer On Hopes Of Early Christmas Gift From Fed
Hong Kong shares opened in the green on Tuesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng gaining over 3%, as optimism grew over the U.S. Federal Reserve toning down its aggressive stance. Investors and traders have already factored in a 75 basis points hike in the upcoming monetary policy due on Wednesday.
Earnings Preview: SeaSpine Holdings
SeaSpine Holdings SPNE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SeaSpine Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. SeaSpine Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Cathie Wood Trims DraftKings Stake And Buys Nearly $4M In This Bitcoin-Linked Stock
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 65,000 shares of Jack Dorsey-owned Block Inc SQ at an estimated valuation of over $3.9 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done through three different ETFs. Block is a major cryptocurrency-based stock holding in Wood’s portfolio, with the company...
