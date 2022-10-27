Read full article on original website
Related
harlanonline.com
Dry conditions fuel field fires in area
AREA — Sunday was a busy day for members of the Shelby County Emergency Management team fighting field fires in the area of Panama and Portsmouth, as well as in Harrison County between Mondamin and Magnolia. Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Jordon Sanders said there were 12 departments helping fight...
harlanonline.com
Forgotten Art returns to Harlan Nov. 5
Jeweler and metalsmith Katie DuVal Mihelich, of Harlan, is the featured artist for the Forgotten Art…The Artists program Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Harlan. “Most of my work will be jewelry or wearable art,” she said. “I like to include unique stones and do pieces that are unique but can be worn every day, not just for special occasions.”
Comments / 0