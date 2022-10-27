Jeweler and metalsmith Katie DuVal Mihelich, of Harlan, is the featured artist for the Forgotten Art…The Artists program Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Harlan. “Most of my work will be jewelry or wearable art,” she said. “I like to include unique stones and do pieces that are unique but can be worn every day, not just for special occasions.”

