Content warning: racism, discussions of hate crimes. “It is the spectator, and not life, that art really mirrors.” — Oscar Wilde. Jade didn’t know how she ended up at the front door of Sarah Matthew’s house. She paced in place as she rubbed her palms against the faded blue of her jeans, suppressing the urge to shiver in the early evening cold. She looked up at the enormous house she was standing in front of, taking in the ridiculously long windows, Greek-inspired pillars that ran several feet tall, and the wraparound porch. The entire architecture of the place made an uneasy feeling dance through her stomach. She sighed loudly and leaned forward to ring the doorbell once more. Jade fiddled with the ends of her braids as she looked over her shoulder. If it weren’t for her ridiculous art project, one that was conveniently a group project, she could have been cozying up in her bed, book in hand, mind fully immersed in the story — the perfect way to spend a Friday night.

1 DAY AGO