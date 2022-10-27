Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Dangerous, Wild Street Takeover Caught on Camera
A South LA neighborhood experienced a wild, noisy street takeover early Monday morning. RMG News captured the dangerous moments of several cars rapidly sprawling around multiple roads, including the intersection of San Pedro Street and Main Street. Some of the passengers were seen hanging outside the moving cars and waving...
NBC Los Angeles
Pursuit Driver Arrested in Pasadena, Holds Onto Tree
A man was taken into custody in Pasadena Monday night after leading authorities on a pursuit in a suspected stolen pickup truck. Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the suspected stolen truck in Pacoima just after 7:10 p.m. The driver refused to yield to authorities and led police onto...
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Girl and Mother Attacked by Five Family Dogs in Thousand Oaks
A 16-year-old girl and her mother were injured after they were attacked by five family dogs at their home in Thousand Oaks Sunday evening, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said. Authorities responded to the call of a dog bite at a home on the 100 block Manzanita Lane at...
Car crashes into home after flying off 5 Freeway in East L.A.
Five people were transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in East Los Angeles. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 5 Freeway off-ramp at South Ditman Avenue. Video from the scene showed the vehicle suspended in the air and embedded into the side of the home. […]
Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)
A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
foxla.com
Mountain lion in Brentwood prompts school lockdown, causes traffic woes before capture
LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion was captured by animal control officers after an hours-long search – but not before the animal engaged in a dramatic chase and standoff, prompting a school lockdown and traffic woes in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Earlier in the afternoon, SkyFOX caught...
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
San Jacinto neighborhood forced to evacuate due to hazmat incident
Residents in a Riverside County neighborhood were forced to leave their homes Saturday morning as hazmat crews responded for a chemical spill that caused extreme odor throughout the area. The spill was reported some time around 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Shaver Street in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire, responding firefighters located […]
NBC Los Angeles
Police Investigate Double Stabbing in Hollywood
Two men were stabbed in Hollywood Monday night and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. The stabbing was reported at 10:05 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue where they found the victims, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
One Killed, Two Injured in Crash on Freeway in Bellflower
A Paramount man died and at least two other people were injured in a crash today on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Bellflower.
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
NBC Los Angeles
Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man Sunday night. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun, but discovered he had two...
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
Video shows pickaxe wielding woman attack California home where grandmother was babysitting newborn
“I feel like we lost our safe place.”
Mother speaks out after husband, daughter stabbed to death in Palmdale shopping center
A heartbroken mother is speaking out after her husband and daughter were stabbed to death outside of a Kohl’s store in Palmdale on Thursday. Ken Evans and his daughter McKenna Evans were spending the afternoon together, working on one of their cars in a Palmdale shopping center parking lot when they were brutally attacked. “She […]
2urbangirls.com
Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley.
Comments / 0