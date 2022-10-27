ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Dangerous, Wild Street Takeover Caught on Camera

A South LA neighborhood experienced a wild, noisy street takeover early Monday morning. RMG News captured the dangerous moments of several cars rapidly sprawling around multiple roads, including the intersection of San Pedro Street and Main Street. Some of the passengers were seen hanging outside the moving cars and waving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pursuit Driver Arrested in Pasadena, Holds Onto Tree

A man was taken into custody in Pasadena Monday night after leading authorities on a pursuit in a suspected stolen pickup truck. Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the suspected stolen truck in Pacoima just after 7:10 p.m. The driver refused to yield to authorities and led police onto...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)

A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

San Jacinto neighborhood forced to evacuate due to hazmat incident

Residents in a Riverside County neighborhood were forced to leave their homes Saturday morning as hazmat crews responded for a chemical spill that caused extreme odor throughout the area. The spill was reported some time around 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Shaver Street in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire, responding firefighters located […]
SAN JACINTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Investigate Double Stabbing in Hollywood

Two men were stabbed in Hollywood Monday night and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. The stabbing was reported at 10:05 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue where they found the victims, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man

Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man Sunday night. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun, but discovered he had two...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
newsantaana.com

A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing

The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
TUSTIN, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two fatally stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy