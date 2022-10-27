Read full article on original website
$10 Million Bet On This Consumer Cyclical Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
SiriusXM Adds 138,000 Subscribers, Pandora Subs Drop
Audio entertainment giant SiriusXM, the home of Howard Stern, said Tuesday that it added 187,000 self-pay subscribers in its satellite radio unit in the third quarter, while paid promotional subscribers decreased by 49,000. In the year-ago period, it had added 616,000 self-pay customers and lost 828,000 paid promotional users. The total gain of 138,000 subscribers in the latest period compared with a loss of 212,000 in the year-ago period.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharter Loses 204,000 Pay TV Subs in Third Quarter, Adds 75,000 Broadband UsersApple Services Revenue Drops Slightly to $19.2B As Total Subscriptions Top 900MNBCUniversal Third-Quarter Earnings Rise, Peacock Loss Hits...
9to5Mac
Apple once considered making a plastic iPad with a cheaper keyboard – would that be so bad?
Apple recently introduced the 10th-generation iPad with a new design and also a new higher price, which makes the product less appealing for schools and students. It seems the company knows that it fails to reach these consumers — Apple once considered releasing a plastic iPad with a keyboard to compete with Chromebooks. It never happened, but maybe it should have.
Apple @ Work Podcast: Helping enterprises with managed mobility services

9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: iMessage could be a strong business communication tool if Apple expanded it to other platforms

CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti on Terra, regulatory clarity, and operating more like Apple than Tesla
“I think regulatory clarity is critical for anyone who wants to be able to innovate,” Mognetti said.
9to5Mac
Twitter verification to be available for $20/month under Musk plan
Twitter verification is to be available to anyone, under a reported plan by the company’s new owner Elon Musk. The catch? If you want that blue checkmark, you have to pay $19.99/month for a Twitter Blue subscription. According to the report, existing verified users will have 90 days to...
9to5Mac
macOS Ventura: Here’s how the new Clock app can be useful on Mac
macOS Ventura: Here's how the new Clock app can be useful on Mac

The Mac gains Apple's Clock app in macOS Ventura, and it's a surprisingly useful addition. The new app includes proper Mac integration, Siri control, and more.
9to5Mac
iPhone SE 4: Apple mulling 5.7″ to 6.1″ display options, release in 2024
While some rumors have indicated that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a design similar to the iPhone XR, a new report today says that there are still some questions about specific features. Reliable display analyst Ross Young indicates that Apple has not yet finalized the display size or technology for the iPhone SE 4…
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: What the early rumors say about new features
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups are barely a month old, but the rumor mill is already abuzz with what to expect from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro next year. As of right now, next year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are shaping up to be significant upgrades: USB-C, the Dynamic Island for everyone, and much more…
9to5Mac
Apple pushes new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates to 2023, report says
While many rumors had suggested that Apple will release an updated version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro sometime this fall, a pair of new reports today says that’s not the case after all. A new supply chain rumor alongside a new report from Bloomberg indicate that Apple is not planning to release any additional Mac updates this year…
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 set for mid-December release, iOS 16.3 in February/March
Apple this week launched the first betas of its next round of software updates, including iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1. A new report from Bloomberg today indicates that Apple is currently targeting a release date to the public sometime in mid-December for these updates. iOS 16.2 release...
9to5Rewards: iPhone 14 Giveaway + Abode HomeKit Bundle
We’ve teamed up with Abode to give away Apple’s latest iPhone 14 to celebrate the launch of Abode’s new HomeKit Bundle now 40% off for a limited time. Head below to enter the giveaway now and get a closer look at Adode’s latest range of HomeKit accessories.
