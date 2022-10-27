ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things we learned from the Lightning’s win in Anaheim

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Lightning defensemen Victor Hedman (77) and Erik Cernak (81) celebrate with goaltender Brian Elliott (1) after a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Wednesday night. [ ASHLEY LANDIS | AP ]

The Lightning’s season has been a bit of a roller-coaster ride so far. One night they can look slow and uninspiring down the stretch; the next night they will come out with passion and poise and won’t be denied two points.

We saw both extremes the past two nights in southern California, where the Lightning were outplayed by the Kings on Tuesday, then mostly dominated the Ducks the following night but did need a strong finish.

“I don’t care who you’re playing against, when you’re going on the road a couple time zones away, you’ve got to grind out points,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “When the game’s in the balance and it’s tied in the third period, you have to find a way to get points out of it. We’ll take it. Let’s just build on this. If we can come out of this road trip 2-1, we’ll be really happy.” The Lightning wrap up the trip Saturday afternoon in San Jose.

Here’s what we learned following the Lightning’s 4-2 win in Anaheim on Wednesday night:

Confidence is everything for Brandon Hagel

Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel celebrates with teammates after scoring during the third period Wednesday night. [ ASHLEY LANDIS | AP ]

When Brandon Hagel arrived in Tampa, he struggled to find where he best fit in on the ice. Early in this season, the Lightning have made it known they want him to do a little bit of everything — skating on the top scoring line, playing on the second power-play unit and contributing on the penalty kill. Hagel can create his own shot with his stick and his speed; he had 12 shot attempts in his first four games, but was goalless over that stretch.

Hagel kept shooting, and in Game 6 against the Islanders he scored his first goal, then scored in the two games since, including his first power-play goal in Wednesday’s win over the Ducks. Hagel can play with great players — he did so with Patrick Kane in Chicago — so he’s not just a grinder. He has added a different dimension to the top line skating with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.

Blue line remains a work in progress

Ducks center Mason McTavish (37) shoots against Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the first period Wednesday. [ ASHLEY LANDIS | AP ]

Defenseman Cal Foote, who opened the season skating on the first line with Victor Hedman, was a healthy scratch again. Cooper has said he wants to get a better look as newcomers like Philippe Myers and Haydn Fleury. He hasn’t needed much of a look at right-shot defenseman Nick Perbix, who has found a role skating alongside Mikhail Sergachev in the second pairing.

Perbix, a rookie, is actually 10 days older than Sergachev and has caught on quickly. He knows how to use his big body (6-foot-2, 191 pounds) and is even jumping in on the offensive end. Where players like Foote and Myers, who have shown they can move the puck up the ice but committed turnovers in their own zone, fit still remains to be seen, at least until Zach Bogosian returns from injury in about a month.

Backup goaltender Brian Elliott can be a game-changer

Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott stops a shot by Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) during the third period. [ ASHLEY LANDIS | AP ]

On some nights, the Lightning’s goaltenders have been their best players.And given their pedestrian start to the season, the Lightning will be counting on Elliott to provide points during back-to-back game nights. He did that last season, as the Lightning earned at least one point in 14 of his 17 starts. And he’s already earned wins in two of his three starts this year.

Elliott has played far better than his 3.35 goals-against average would indicate. Wednesday’s game was a step forward. He wasn’t tested early, seeing just four shot on goal in the first period and 14 after two. But he made the biggest save of the night with the score tied. When Trevor Zegras unloaded a wrister from the left dot, Elliott made a diving pad-stack save, turning away Zegras’s top-shelf attempt with his blocker. “I just threw the kitchen sink at it and tried to get coverage in the net and luckily I got a piece of it,” Elliott said.

Want sustained offense? Keep shooting

Lightning center Brayden Point (21) shoots against Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) during the second period. [ ASHLEY LANDIS | AP ]

The Lightning have been outshot in five of their eight games. In the three in which they outshot their opponent, they won. They have focused on various ways to sustain offensive zone time, from puck retrievals so that they can utilize second- and third-shot opportunities to cleaner breakouts to maintain possession of the puck entering their offensive zone. That all seemed to come together in Wednesday’s win, where they outshot the Ducks 31-20 on the night, including a 25-14 edge in 5-on-5 play.

More balanced scoring needed

Lightning center Ross Colton (79) controls the puck against Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) during the second period. [ ASHLEY LANDIS | AP ]

The Lightning received goals from four different scorers Wednesday, but 16 of the team’s 24 goals have come from four players: Steven Stamkos, Point, Kucherov and Hagel. Nick Paul and Corey Perry are the only other players with more than one. The stars usually carry the load, but over the course of a season, balanced scoring is key to winning consistently.

The Lightning have received offensive contributions from their defensemen, but definitely need a boost from their bottom two forward lines. There’s been some tinkering along the lines, with both Paul and Perry shuffling, Third-line forward Colton had four shot attempts Wednesday, and has 24 on the the season, but just one goal through the first eight games, so he’s in line to have a few go in.

