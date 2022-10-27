Read full article on original website
Post Register
Eagle High School Thundering Mustang Marching Band wins big in D3 competition
BOISE, ID (CBS2) — We're introduced you to their Director T.J. Eriksen, and now - the Eagle High School Thundering Mustang Band is competing on the blue at Boise State for district competition - and winning some big awards!. Big smiles and even bigger awards for the Eagle High...
Post Register
Boise State throttles Colorado State
Boise State is bowl eligible following a 49-10 demolition of Colorado State. The Broncos came into the game heavy favorites, with most sportsbooks favoring BSU by 25. Oddmakers were proven right, with the Broncos quickly jumping out to a 14-3 lead after Q1 and a 28-10 lead going into the locker room at half.
Post Register
The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Farmers Market (BFM), announces the opening of their BFM Indoor Winter Market on Saturday, November 5th. BFM will move inside and transform into the BFM Indoor Winter Market, beginning Saturday, November 5th, at 610 8th Street, in the old Foothills School Building. The BFM...
Post Register
Lowman Ponds closed for fishing due to invasive weeds
LOWMAN, Idaho (CBS2) — In an effort to address chronic issues with invasive aquatic weed, both ponds at the Lowman Ponds access site will be drawn down and will remain drained throughout the winter. "The issue with aquatic weeds at Lowman Ponds is something we have wrestled with for...
Post Register
Check out this Halloween-Themed House!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Check out this spooktacular house in Meridian! CBS2 got to view it live last night and there were all sorts of creepy things from the spiders to the teeth over the garage. The residents of 451 W. Maple Ave. in Meridian went all out. It's...
Post Register
Report: Boise sees #1 largest monthly rent decline
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With only two months left in 2022, renters will get some welcomed relief. After a year and a half of record-setting rent hikes, the market appears to be turning a corner. In a report from Apartment List, the national median rent decreased by 0.7% in...
Post Register
Suspect arrested in Caldwell apartment fire
CALDWELL, IDAHO (CBS2) — The Caldwell Fire Department responded to a three-story apartment fire today just after noon right off Chicago and Kimball street. Four Caldwell police officers were on the scene as residents were still inside the building, together with the Caldwell Fire dept. they were able to evacuate the entire building to completion.
Post Register
Nampa man killed in shooting
A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. On October 28, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
