Derek Jeter’s foundation celebrates 26 years helping young people

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Captain has returned home to New York.

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s legacy at Yankee Stadium may be complete, but his impact in the community is still going strong. Jeter was joined by hundreds of celebrities, athletes, family and friends on Wednesday evening for the 26th Annual Turn 2 Foundation Dinner.

“First of all, it’s hard to believe it’s been 26 years. That means I’m getting old,” Jeter told PIX11 News. “It’s very rewarding. Our foundation means so much to me and means so much to our entire family. When we set out 26 years ago, we never thought we would be where we are today. A lot of the credit goes to our supporters, our sponsors and donors.”

Since 1996, Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation has been committed to creating positive change and raising critical funds for their signature programs that foster leadership development, academic excellence and healthy lifestyle among young people.

Many of those graduates of Jeter’s Leaders program were also celebrated at the annual dinner. Each of the senior New York and Kalamazoo Jeter’s Leaders graduated high school in the spring and are currently pursuing their passions at some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, including Columbia University, Yale University and Cornell University, among others.

“I don’t even consider it to be just an organization. I definitely consider it to be a family,” Bronx native Andrelis Pena explained about the Turn 2 Foundation. “I go to school at Franklin and Marshall College which is in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Because of the program, I’ve been exposed to so many things that I wouldn’t have been exposed to if it wasn’t for them.”

There was no shortage of celebrities at the star-studded event. The celebrity guests included Giants legends Tiki Barber and Harry Carson, former Yankee CC Sabathia, Knicks legend John Starks and former Yankees skipper Joe Torre.

With their help, Turn 2 has given back more than $30 million, funding its signature programs as well as organizations that support its mission.

“Inspiring youth to rise above negative influences, lead healthy lifestyles and serve as leaders is at the core of Turn 2’s mission,” said Sharlee Jeter, president of The Turn 2 Foundation. “Each of our programs motivate young people to channel their passion and determination into greatness, and recognize the endless possibilities that lie ahead for their future. We are so grateful to all who joined us for this year’s special event, which raised critical funds that will enable us to expand our initiatives and provide more youth with opportunities to succeed and leave their mark on this world.”

