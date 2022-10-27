Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Man wanted for forgery in the 3rd degree
The Albany Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for forgery. 20-year-old Malcom Mathis is wanted for depositing fake checks into someone else’s account and withdrawing some of the money. He stands 5’11 and is approximately 170 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Mathis...
Police find suspect hidden under mattress in brother's home
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of West First Avenue this week on a wanted person call. The homeowner told officers that his brother, Victor Carter, was not inside the residence. Upon further investigation, the homeowner agreed to let officers come inside the home. Officers found Carter hiding under a mattress in one of the bedrooms of the residence.
Man arrested for assault of city bus driver
ALBANY — An Albany man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after trying to stab a city bus driver. In a news release, the Albany Police Department said they were called to the 600 block of Radium Springs Road on Oct. 18, where Tangia Mallard told officers that a male attempted to stab her while she was waiting for individuals to ride the city bus.
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested on 11 warrants after hiding under a mattress
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on 11 warrants, including for aggravated assault, after avoiding police by hiding under a mattress, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Victor Carter was arrested on Wednesday after having outstanding warrants for seven counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children,...
wfxl.com
Three arrested for drugs, firearms in Tift County
Three men are behind bars in Tift County following a lengthy investigation. The Tift County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Washington, Jaheim Prince and Akeveyan Dennis Tuesday after the special response team served arrest warrants and recovered numerous firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics. Washington was charged with possession of marijuana...
southgatv.com
Two Suspects Arrested for Murder in Albany
Johntavious Johnson, 18, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene on October 25, 2022, before 1:30 p.m., when officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. 2nd Ave.Two male suspects, according to a witness, fled the scene in a 2008 Tan Toyota Corolla with camouflage on the hood.Draevion Albritten, a 17-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified as the suspects.A third person suspected of being involved in this incident is being sought by police.
WALB 10
2 arrested in Albany shooting death, police looking for third suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot to death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Draevion Albritten, 17, and another juvenile were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Johntavious Johnson, 18. Johnson was killed after he was shot multiple times on West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday.
wfxl.com
Four teens arrested for armed robbery at Scene at Sandhill in Albany
Four teens have been arrested following an armed robbery in Albany. Police say that on October 24, officers responded to the Scene at Sandhill, located in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue, in reference to an armed robbery. The victim reported to APD that he was robbed at gunpoint...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police looking for armed robbery suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the 600 block of Holly Drive Thursday morning. Anyone with information on the suspect and their whereabouts is asked...
WALB 10
Verdict reached in fatal Albany drag racing incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached for the two men that were standing trial in connection to a fatal drag racing incident in 2019. Kameron Harris and Phillip Spearman, Jr. were found guilty on a racing charge. The two were found not guilty of homicide by vehicle,...
wfxl.com
Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
WALB 10
Missing Smyrna man may be in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs help finding a missing man from Smyrna that may be in danger. Luis “Lucho” Vizurraga, 66, was last seen on Oct. 6, at a Greyhound bus stop headed toward Albany. Vizurraga left the home with only the clothes he was wearing sometime between 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
WALB 10
Trial for men charged in fatal 2019 Albany drag racing incident starts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Testimony is underway in the trial of two men charged with killing an Albany man while they were drag racing three years ago. The men are charged with killing 32-year-old Rashad Roberts in October 2019. Roberts was an Albany Police Department animal control officer. Kameron Harris...
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for theft of several vehicles in Albany
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect for committing multiple motor vehicle thefts. Officers say on Saturday, October 21, the suspect in the photo had committed motor vehicle thefts from the Lucky 9 Gas Station located on the 1800 block of East Broad Ave and College Corner on the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Blvd.
wfxl.com
Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany
Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
wfxl.com
Rap artist "Swazy Baby" convicted in Dooly County on meth trafficking charges
CORDELE, Ga.-- Well-known Cordele rap artist, Quentavious "Swazy Baby" Nance has been convicted by a Dooly County Jury on meth trafficking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony among other, lesser, charges. According to a press release from District Attorney Bradford Rigby, the artist, best known...
wfxl.com
Police: Two Dawson runaway juveniles found safe
The Dawson Police Department has found Xavian and Anilah have both been located and are now in the custody of their parents. Thanks to everyone who provided information in their safe return. ORIGINAL: 10/24/2022. The Dawson Police Department needs the public's help in locating two runaway juveniles. 13-year-old Xavian Jackson...
Albany Police Department unveils mobile app
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department announced recently the release of a custom smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the police department to connect with Albany residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. The Albany Police Department app...
Couple charged with murder in shooting death of Albany man
ALBANY — Albany police have made two arrests in the Oct. 14 murder of Jessie Gregory, an Albany Police Department news release said. Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, who had been identified as suspects in the shooting that left Gregory dead, were interviewed and later charged by APD with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
WALB 10
The Southwest Georgia Regional Fairs begins in Albany
From one Ram to another, Dr. Mark McKelvin spoke with Worth County High School students about his journey from a student to a principal engineer. Protective glass saves Albany bus driver's life from attempted stabbing. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. A suspect in the attempted stabbing has...
