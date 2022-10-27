Read full article on original website
Related
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 30 Fatal, Wasco Co., Oct. 28
On October 26, 2022, at approximately 2:14 P.M., OSP responded to a motorcycle crash on US 30 at milepost 66 near Rowena, Oregon. The motorcycle, operated by Stefan Lovewell (32) from The Dalles, was traveling eastbound when for an unknown reason, he drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Sprinter van, operated by Gill Moisan (59) of Quebec, Canada, that was traveling westbound. The driver of the van and his passenger were uninjured. Lovewell was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Oregon State Police was assisted by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year
The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause
Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
Bystanders Rescue Two People After Kayaks Overturn on Oregon River
Bystanders were able to rescue two kayakers, one of whom was critically injured, after their kayak overturned in the Deschutes River. The couple’s kayak happened to overturn at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint. That’s located west of Redmond, Oregon, and this happened on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were...
Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
One of two kayakers died after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Saddler Smith made Prineville famous
Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...
Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses
A 30-year-old Bend woman was arrested Monday night, allegedly running from a burglary of a tree service, and faces nearly 40 burglary, theft and other charges, accused of breaking into at least 15 businesses in Bend and Redmond since mid-September. The post Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun
Prineville police were called to Crook County High School Wednesday afternoon after a student was reported carrying a gun at school, and two students were taken into custody, Crook County School District officials said. The post Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New hangars open at Redmond and Bend airports, and that’s not all
The Central Oregon air travel industry is getting two very noticeable upgrades — one at Redmond Municipal Airport and the other at Bend Municipal Airport. Sky Service is opening a new hangar at each airport along with a terminal at Redmond. “For the Redmond Airport, it’s going to allow...
centraloregondaily.com
Sawdust flies for a good cause
Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
Prineville named a top-10 dynamic micropolitan
Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas nationwide analyzed by Heartland Forward Prineville was recently named one of the top 10 micropolitan areas in the country in a report compiled by an Arkansas-based nonprofit. Heartland Forward, which is described on its website as a "think and do tank" focused on improving economic performance in the center of the United States, completed the report. The Most Dynamic Micropolitan report highlights communities with populations between 10,000 and 50,000, basing its findings on a variety of economic metrics. Prineville ranked ninth of a total 536 micropolitan areas analyzed, the top ranked...
Comments / 0