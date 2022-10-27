ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Food assistance is available for families struggling from Ian in St. Johns County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhbJ7_0ipFaP2E00

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — You can apply for the disaster snap program at the St. Johns County fairgrounds tomorrow and Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Those interested in applying can do an application interview and you have to pre-register by clicking here or by going to www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Remember that on-site interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed already.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Veterans, military receive free passport photos and notary services in November in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, F;a. — St. Johns County is offering all Veterans and current military members free passport photos and notary services throughout November in honor of Veteran’s Day. The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is making this service available to every former and current military member - not just residents of St. Johns County.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Employees, guests witness paranormal activity at St. Augustine Lighthouse, keeper’s house

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Over the years, there have been accounts of spooky interactions in the historic St. Augustine Lighthouse. Guests wander around the hallowed halls of the lighthouse, which is now 148 years old. Specialty programs manager Sammy Washburn, who gives “Dark of the Moon” tours year-round, says there are “other” visitors among them: ghosts.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local boy fights cancer through Power of Play

State Farm recently teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets to six kids fighting cancer in Florida, including Kolby, a 3-year-old boy from Gainesville who is fighting Leukemia. State Farm sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s Roc Solid On Demand program, which provides playsets to families fighting pediatric cancer anywhere in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Powerball: $2 million winning ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida

Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery's website. Officials said the ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 29 drawing, which were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57. A lottery spokesperson said the ticket was purchased at a Circle K located at 9218 Gibsonton Drive, in Gibsonton.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
117K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy