Food assistance is available for families struggling from Ian in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — You can apply for the disaster snap program at the St. Johns County fairgrounds tomorrow and Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested in applying can do an application interview and you have to pre-register by clicking here or by going to www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap.

Remember that on-site interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed already.