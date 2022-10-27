ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT

The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
WESTPORT, CT
Block Island Times

Ulric & Beatrice Cyr: Block Island Power couple and the resurrection of the Surf Hotel

For nearly two decades one of the grand hotels of Block Island sat empty. All the while, the Surf Hotel (known today as the Block Island Beach House) was exposed to 17 winters of wind, snow and nor’easters. After the incredible, busy summer seasons of the last three years, it is hard to imagine the hibernation of Block Island tourism in the early 1950s. During this time, tourism was so slow on the island that the Surf Hotel sat vacant for 17 summers. This grand structure encapsulates the narrative of the ebb and flow of the history of tourism on Block Island, with it peaking in the decade of the 1890s, the economic valley caused by the combination of the Depression and World War II (during which her doors were closed from 1941-1955) and the dramatic rebound of tourism in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — After Netflix released its latest thriller series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, based on the gruesome true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Americans are reminded of their fascination with serial killers. Serial killers, sometimes referred to as serial murderers, are defined in many ways. Over the years an exact definition has not been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

10 years after Hurricane Sandy, New York City's infrastructure is more resilient

Ten years ago, Hurricane Sandy slammed the mid-Atlantic region. The storm killed 43 people in New York City. It caused $19 billion in damages. And over the past decade, state and federal officials committed billions of dollars to build seawalls, barriers and other protections against future storms. Photojournalist Nathan Kensinger documented these projects for WNYC and its Gothamist website. He joins us now. Nathan, thanks so much for being with us.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Connecticut Public

Stefanowski on first-trimester abortion limit in Connecticut: ‘I misspoke’

With a self-described gaffe during a television interview broadcast Thursday night, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski gave Democrats a fresh opportunity to question his oft-stated commitment to defending Connecticut’s law affirming abortion is legal. “I misspoke,” Stefanowski told reporters at a press conference Friday, not long after issuing a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

CTbites Sits Down with Culinary Legend, Lidia Bastianich

Lidia Bastianich is an iconic culinary television show host, a multi-time published author, and an acclaimed restauranteur. In Connecticut, we’re all familiar with her partnership in the now closed Tarry Lodge restaurants in Westport, New Haven, and its Port Chester flagship whose next door was Tarry Market, an Italian specialty shop. And let’s be real, all of us locals have dropped a paycheck’s equivalent at Bastianich’s Eataly locations in NYC, and if you’re further out, you’ve likely done so in Vegas, L.A., Chicago, or at Boston’s Eataly.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Things to do around Connecticut this weekend, Oct. 28-30

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Halloween weekend! Technically, Halloween is on Monday, however, that isn't going to stop the various Halloween events taking place around the state this weekend. Looking for something spooky to do? From races to haunted trails, there's plenty to explore with the whole family!. The Kid-Friendly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

