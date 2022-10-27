Read full article on original website
The 10 Most Scenic Hiking Trails in Connecticut
Connecticut is one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., with its rolling hills, rocky cliffs, and mountains. Many hiking trails in Connecticut feature rushing rivers, gorgeous waterfalls, and spectacular views.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Dr. Henry Lee continues his forensic work as he approaches 85
(WTNH) – A 14-hour workday is tough on anyone, but imagine working that hard as you approach your 85th birthday. Connecticut crime-solving legend, Dr. Henry Lee, is still going strong to help train a new generation of forensic experts. Dennis House caught up with Dr. Lee. Watch the video...
Connecticut biologist says don't underestimate the economic power of bats
Think of bats as nature's pesticide. One Big brown bat, a species that lives in Connecticut, can eat roughly 9,000 insects in a year. Added together, bats' consumption of insects equals $22.9 billion in insect control for U.S. Agriculture according to Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. But an...
Block Island Times
Ulric & Beatrice Cyr: Block Island Power couple and the resurrection of the Surf Hotel
For nearly two decades one of the grand hotels of Block Island sat empty. All the while, the Surf Hotel (known today as the Block Island Beach House) was exposed to 17 winters of wind, snow and nor’easters. After the incredible, busy summer seasons of the last three years, it is hard to imagine the hibernation of Block Island tourism in the early 1950s. During this time, tourism was so slow on the island that the Surf Hotel sat vacant for 17 summers. This grand structure encapsulates the narrative of the ebb and flow of the history of tourism on Block Island, with it peaking in the decade of the 1890s, the economic valley caused by the combination of the Depression and World War II (during which her doors were closed from 1941-1955) and the dramatic rebound of tourism in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
How one business saw opportunity in Sandy’s debris
Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes and business in Rhode Island 10 years ago—including an iconic South County restaurant.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
New report on Transatlantic Slave Trade links Connecticut’s past to present
One in four Connecticut estates enslaved at least one Black person by the start of the Revolutionary War. Connecticut merchants sold “cattle, codfish, onions, wheat, and potatoes to Caribbean plantation owners,” and Connecticut businesses insured slaves as property, making the business of slavery both profitable and protected against loss.
The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — After Netflix released its latest thriller series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, based on the gruesome true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Americans are reminded of their fascination with serial killers. Serial killers, sometimes referred to as serial murderers, are defined in many ways. Over the years an exact definition has not been […]
10 years after Hurricane Sandy, New York City's infrastructure is more resilient
Ten years ago, Hurricane Sandy slammed the mid-Atlantic region. The storm killed 43 people in New York City. It caused $19 billion in damages. And over the past decade, state and federal officials committed billions of dollars to build seawalls, barriers and other protections against future storms. Photojournalist Nathan Kensinger documented these projects for WNYC and its Gothamist website. He joins us now. Nathan, thanks so much for being with us.
Full buses, half-empty trains and wider (barely) airline seats…
Full buses, half-empty trains, wider airline seats and other items of transportation interest from land, sea and air.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?
If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.
Stefanowski on first-trimester abortion limit in Connecticut: ‘I misspoke’
With a self-described gaffe during a television interview broadcast Thursday night, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski gave Democrats a fresh opportunity to question his oft-stated commitment to defending Connecticut’s law affirming abortion is legal. “I misspoke,” Stefanowski told reporters at a press conference Friday, not long after issuing a...
ctbites.com
CTbites Sits Down with Culinary Legend, Lidia Bastianich
Lidia Bastianich is an iconic culinary television show host, a multi-time published author, and an acclaimed restauranteur. In Connecticut, we’re all familiar with her partnership in the now closed Tarry Lodge restaurants in Westport, New Haven, and its Port Chester flagship whose next door was Tarry Market, an Italian specialty shop. And let’s be real, all of us locals have dropped a paycheck’s equivalent at Bastianich’s Eataly locations in NYC, and if you’re further out, you’ve likely done so in Vegas, L.A., Chicago, or at Boston’s Eataly.
fox61.com
Things to do around Connecticut this weekend, Oct. 28-30
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Halloween weekend! Technically, Halloween is on Monday, however, that isn't going to stop the various Halloween events taking place around the state this weekend. Looking for something spooky to do? From races to haunted trails, there's plenty to explore with the whole family!. The Kid-Friendly...
87% of Connecticut manufacturers say they have labor shortages
87% of Connecticut manufacturers are finding it difficult to recruit and retain workers according to a survey released on Thursday by the Connecticut Business and Industry Council. The survey finds that manufacturers are the business sector most affected by the state’s ongoing labor shortage. The manufacturers who responded to...
When Does Tick Season End in Connecticut?
If you are someone who enjoys spending time in the outdoors, you might be concerned about how long tick season is in Connecticut. Whether you’re hiking or getting a swim in at a lake – when you’re outside, ticks are a concern.
New England saw uptick in unhealthy air quality days in 2022
The EPA's New England office said the uptick was based on data collected between March and September 2022.
