ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police complete another two-day operation leading to dozens of arrests over the weekend. The operation took place this past Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. During it, officers made 20 felony arrests, 24 DUI arrests and a misdemeanor arrest. They also recovered seven guns...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah police weekend operation leads to 45 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led an operation over the weekend that resulted in 45 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and a stolen vehicle. Operation Total Focus ran from Saturday to Sunday and focused on areas that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues, according to SPD. The dept. added that this is the fourth two-day Total Focus operation since August.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 45, seize guns and drugs during weekend operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police arrested 45 people and seized guns and drugs during a weekend operation. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said operation Total Focus ran takes aim at areas and factors that lead to criminal activity and safety issues in the Hostess City. This marked the fourth operation of its kind since […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians in Chatham County. According to GSP, two pedestrians were attempting to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Jasper Co. sheriff shares safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - As you go out to celebrate Halloween tonight, local law enforcement wants you to stay safe while having a good time. The Jasper County Sheriff’s office will be hosting a trunk or treat tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as around 20 participants will hand out candy and celebrate Halloween for all who want to come.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'

It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
SAVANNAH, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

What to know: New Savannah Police technology can ID suspects by clothes, license plates

Last month, with little fanfare, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved funding for new video surveillance technology and cameras to aid police in fighting crime. Savannah Police Department officials say the software from the Israel-based company, BriefCam Ltd., will help detectives sift through hours of surveillance footage in mere minutes. The program can identify suspects or persons of interest by clothing, their license plates, vehicle type and color – all by searching keywords. That information can then be used to obtain search and arrest warrants.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

‘You carry it with you’: Shining a light on domestic violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, prevention advocates are urging the community to not forget about the issue the other 11 months of the year. Every minute that goes by, 20 women and men across the country will become victims of domestic violence, according to the National Coalition […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Massage Therapy Awareness Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your body is exhausted from putting out the Halloween decorations or pumpkin carving, maybe you should consider a massage?. The end of October represents Massage Therapy Awareness Week, promoting the benefits of a good shoulder rub, or something more. Lydia Redman from Poseidon Spa at...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Port Wentworth child reunited with parents

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 1:20 p.m.: The child's parents have been found. Initial report: Police in Port Wentworth need your help identifying a young child they found alone Thursday. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police issued a statement saying they found the child near...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy