wtoc.com
Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police complete another two-day operation leading to dozens of arrests over the weekend. The operation took place this past Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. During it, officers made 20 felony arrests, 24 DUI arrests and a misdemeanor arrest. They also recovered seven guns...
WTGS
Savannah police weekend operation leads to 45 arrests
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led an operation over the weekend that resulted in 45 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and a stolen vehicle. Operation Total Focus ran from Saturday to Sunday and focused on areas that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues, according to SPD. The dept. added that this is the fourth two-day Total Focus operation since August.
Police arrest 45, seize guns and drugs during weekend operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police arrested 45 people and seized guns and drugs during a weekend operation. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said operation Total Focus ran takes aim at areas and factors that lead to criminal activity and safety issues in the Hostess City. This marked the fourth operation of its kind since […]
wtoc.com
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians in Chatham County. According to GSP, two pedestrians were attempting to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver...
As search enters week 3 there’s still no sign of little Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the search enters its third week, there’s been no sign of little Quinton Simon. Federal agents and Chatham County Police Investigators were back in a nearby landfill on Monday. The 20-month-old little boy was last seen almost a month ago at his home in southwest Chatham County. Police told […]
wtoc.com
Former Savannah officer had several use of force complaints before deadly June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During the roughly two years Ernest Ferguson was an officer with the Savannah Police Department, he has several incidents listed on his disciplinary history like three use of force complaints. People living in Carver Village where Saudi Lee was killed say they had been complaining about...
wtoc.com
Jasper Co. sheriff shares safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - As you go out to celebrate Halloween tonight, local law enforcement wants you to stay safe while having a good time. The Jasper County Sheriff’s office will be hosting a trunk or treat tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as around 20 participants will hand out candy and celebrate Halloween for all who want to come.
WJCL
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
WJCL
Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'
It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
What to know: New Savannah Police technology can ID suspects by clothes, license plates
Last month, with little fanfare, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved funding for new video surveillance technology and cameras to aid police in fighting crime. Savannah Police Department officials say the software from the Israel-based company, BriefCam Ltd., will help detectives sift through hours of surveillance footage in mere minutes. The program can identify suspects or persons of interest by clothing, their license plates, vehicle type and color – all by searching keywords. That information can then be used to obtain search and arrest warrants.
‘You carry it with you’: Shining a light on domestic violence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, prevention advocates are urging the community to not forget about the issue the other 11 months of the year. Every minute that goes by, 20 women and men across the country will become victims of domestic violence, according to the National Coalition […]
Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
wtoc.com
Massage Therapy Awareness Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your body is exhausted from putting out the Halloween decorations or pumpkin carving, maybe you should consider a massage?. The end of October represents Massage Therapy Awareness Week, promoting the benefits of a good shoulder rub, or something more. Lydia Redman from Poseidon Spa at...
WJCL
Recognize him? Police in Savannah release images of suspect in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Police on scene of shooting by Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Police in Savannah have released images of the person they say is a suspect in a shooting weeks ago at Oglethorpe Mall. It was the afternoon of September 27 when officers responded to...
wtoc.com
Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...
WJCL
Update: Port Wentworth child reunited with parents
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 1:20 p.m.: The child's parents have been found. Initial report: Police in Port Wentworth need your help identifying a young child they found alone Thursday. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police issued a statement saying they found the child near...
SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
wtoc.com
Kids participate in reverse trick-or-treating at Children’s Hospital of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - To kids, Halloween means dressing up and going out into the neighborhood to Trick or Treat. For children in the hospital, however, that may not be possible. Luckily for kids in the hospital in Savannah, they won’t entirely miss out. Reverse trick-or-treating has been a...
Comments / 7