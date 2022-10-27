Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals

JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations.

The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images).

“ Some of the photos are obviously better than others but we thought it was worth a shot. Any information about any of these people could be helpful .” — JOPLIN POLICE

You can contact detectives with your tip by calling 417-623-3131 Ext. 1638. You can also click here and send them a message on the JPD Facebook.

