Joplin, MO

Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations.

The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snoKm_0ipFZMAI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yzTf_0ipFZMAI00

Some of the photos are obviously better than others but we thought it was worth a shot. Any information about any of these people could be helpful .” — JOPLIN POLICE

You can contact detectives with your tip by calling 417-623-3131 Ext. 1638. You can also click here and send them a message on the JPD Facebook.

Comments / 7

Keller Adams
3d ago

Can't open the pics to see them clearly, but I believe #1 should be hardest and #4 easiest to identify

fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to three months in county jail for beating disabled child

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Delaware County man pleaded no contest to beating a disabled child and was sentenced to three months in the county jail. Jeremy Wayne Matthews, 44, of Eucha, entered the plea Oct. 18 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court to child abuse. He was given credit for time served and also received a three-year suspended sentence, according to his Oct. 18 plea agreement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove woman found “incompetent” to stand trial in neighbor’s death

TULSA, Okla. – A Grove woman accused of stabbing an elderly man multiple times, possibly with a pair of scissors, was found incompetent to stand trial, according to online federal documents. Kellie Lee Crawford, 55, is charged in U.S. District Court in Tulsa with first-degree murder in Indian Country...
GROVE, OK
KOLR10 News

Murder suspect extradited back to McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County murder suspect is back in custody in Southwest Missouri. Thursday, McDonald County deputies traveled to Indiana to bring Dawn Wynn,48, back to McDonald County. She’s currently being held in the McDonald County Jail on no bond. Wynn is scheduled to be back in court on December 22nd. Terre […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
AURORA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Grove hayride crash victim upgraded to stable condition, family says

GROVE, Okla. – The medical condition of a 12-year-old Grove girl injured in a hayride accident has been upgraded. Vinalee Follmuth just celebrated her birthday Wednesday. On Saturday, the Grove sixth-grade student was involved in a hayride accident and is currently hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to a Go Fund Me account established by Follmuth’s family and friends.
GROVE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

15-year-old struck by vehicle on Highway 60 passes away

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Police believe the 15-year-old boy and a friend were crossing Highway...
AURORA, MO
Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
TULSA, OK
Pittsburg Police search for hit-and-run suspect

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A woman is in serious condition after a hit-and-run in Pittsburg. Authorities say an SUV hit 43-year-old Melanie Ishimura on the 1400 block of E 20th St. just before Noon Friday. They say the SUV immediately left the scene. Police describe it as a pewter-colored SUV and say it was traveling West. It appears to be an...
PITTSBURG, KS
Halloween Light List from Joplin News First

JOPLIN AREA — CLICK 👉🏽 EACH LOCATION FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM WHERE YOU ARE 🎃Halloween Light List with directions for 2022. Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post!  Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On wet or windy nights they might be...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill, or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not. Some have […]
JOPLIN, MO
