Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dixie County 2-vehicle accident kills 1, injures 4
A 21-year-old Perry man died and four people were seriously injured when a pickup struck a disabled swamp buggy in Dixie County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 21-year-old Perry man was driving a pickup north on County Road 361 at 1:20 a.m. when he struck a disabled swamp buggy near SW 391st Avenue south of Steinhatchee, killing the pickup driver.
WCJB
Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
News4Jax.com
3 seriously injured in crash on West Beaver Street near US 301, JFRD says
BALDWIN, Fla. – Four people were transported to a hospital, three with serious injuries, after a crash Monday morning on West Beaver Street near U.S. 301, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. As of around 7:55 a.m., West Beaver Street was shut down in the area of Baldwin,...
ocala-news.com
Belleview man arrested after performing wheelies on dirt bike, fleeing from MCSO deputy
A 23-year-old Belleview man riding a dirt bike was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had spotted him performing wheelies on Highway 475. On Friday, October 28, the MCSO deputy observed a dirt bike that was traveling northbound on Highway 475 in Marion...
Woman dead after car accident on CR 133 and Charmont St
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to an investigation by Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was exiting the roadway and ran off the road into a chain-link fence. Before the car made a final stop, it traveled across the grass yard and crashed into the fence. The driver was taken...
villages-news.com
Driver who ran red light blamed in early morning crash near Brownwood
A driver who ran a red light was blamed in an early morning crash near Brownwood. Judith Anne Cervini, 56, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a gray 2016 Kia Optima at 7:12 a.m. Saturday northbound on Meggison Road when she ran a red light and her front bumper hit the left front fender of a red 2017 Mazda Miata driven by 63-year-old Julia Ann Von Ah of the Village of Chitty Chatty, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. Von Ah was westbound on State Road 44 and said she had the green light.
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
click orlando
Troopers seek witnesses of fiery I-75 crash that killed 3 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses of a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 earlier this week that killed three people and injured two others in Marion County. Troopers said a car and tractor-trailer collided on Wednesday, causing both to go across the median...
click orlando
70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license after crash in roundabout at Haciendas of Mission Hills
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a crash in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills. Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He was previously convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 1998 in Miami-Dade County.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City woman dies in single-vehicle accident
A Lake City woman drove her SUV off County Road 133 early Sunday morning where she collided with a fence and later died. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 45-year-old Lake City woman driving an SUV north on CR 133 veered and left the roadway on the west shoulder around 12:01 a.m. near Charmont Street.
alachuachronicle.com
Three teenagers charged with stealing car from Kia dealership
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lamarious Q. Williams, Jr., 19, and two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were detained yesterday after allegedly stealing a car from a Kia dealership. Williams was arrested in March for allegedly stealing a car from the same dealership. The General Manager of the Kia dealership...
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
WCJB
MCSO tries to identify duo accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents to help them find a pair of thieves. MCSO officials say the two individuals went to the Publix on Southwest Highway 200. The male suspect started a conversation with an elderly shopper to distract her. While the...
cw34.com
Man threatens to skin deputy alive, claims there was paranormal activity involved
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man claimed he was cursed during a traffic stop in Marion County. On Oct. 23 around 4 a.m., deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office saw a vehicle driving in the area of SW 484 and the Northbound on-ramp of I-75, with its hazard lights on, and both driver's side tires appearing deflated.
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
click orlando
3 killed, 2 injured in fiery crash on I-75 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were killed and two seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the northbound lanes were closed near mile marker 337, as of 1:40 p.m. on...
WCJB
VIDEO: Drunk driver blames ‘paranormal activity’ for damaged car, assaults Marion County deputy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a traffic stop where a DUI suspect threatened deputies and blamed his impairment on “paranormal activity.”. According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, they spotted a car in the area...
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
