ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dixie County 2-vehicle accident kills 1, injures 4

A 21-year-old Perry man died and four people were seriously injured when a pickup struck a disabled swamp buggy in Dixie County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 21-year-old Perry man was driving a pickup north on County Road 361 at 1:20 a.m. when he struck a disabled swamp buggy near SW 391st Avenue south of Steinhatchee, killing the pickup driver.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver who ran red light blamed in early morning crash near Brownwood

A driver who ran a red light was blamed in an early morning crash near Brownwood. Judith Anne Cervini, 56, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a gray 2016 Kia Optima at 7:12 a.m. Saturday northbound on Meggison Road when she ran a red light and her front bumper hit the left front fender of a red 2017 Mazda Miata driven by 63-year-old Julia Ann Von Ah of the Village of Chitty Chatty, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. Von Ah was westbound on State Road 44 and said she had the green light.
BROWNWOOD, TX
click orlando

70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose license after crash in roundabout at Haciendas of Mission Hills

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a crash in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills. Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He was previously convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 1998 in Miami-Dade County.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City woman dies in single-vehicle accident

A Lake City woman drove her SUV off County Road 133 early Sunday morning where she collided with a fence and later died. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 45-year-old Lake City woman driving an SUV north on CR 133 veered and left the roadway on the west shoulder around 12:01 a.m. near Charmont Street.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three teenagers charged with stealing car from Kia dealership

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lamarious Q. Williams, Jr., 19, and two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were detained yesterday after allegedly stealing a car from a Kia dealership. Williams was arrested in March for allegedly stealing a car from the same dealership. The General Manager of the Kia dealership...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
click orlando

3 killed, 2 injured in fiery crash on I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were killed and two seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the northbound lanes were closed near mile marker 337, as of 1:40 p.m. on...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy