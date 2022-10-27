Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
solarpowerworldonline.com
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
ccjdigital.com
Hydrogen partnerships springing up across the U.S. could accelerate fuel cell adoption
Fueled by billions of dollars in federal funding, hydrogen coalition groups across the U.S. are gaining steam as they aim to help facilitate production of the fuel that’s been mostly confined to California, where fuel cell trucks and cars offer a zero-emission alternative to all-electric. According to the Department...
solarpowerworldonline.com
A look inside the solar industry’s newest U.S. factory
A steel processing plant in Pennsylvania that predates World War I has returned to operations and is producing crucial components for an industry non-existent 100 years ago — solar power. Bethlehem Steel was founded in 1904 in Leetsdale, Pennsylvania, a town about 20 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. The factory...
PV Tech
First Solar, Swift Current Energy announce 2GW PV module deal in the US
US thin film module manufacturer First Solar has secured a 2GW deal with developer Swift Current Energy for its thin film solar modules, which will be supplied in 2025-26. It is the second large-scale agreement between the two companies and just the latest in a flurry of recent activity for the US module maker.
PC Magazine
Panasonic to Start Building Kansas Battery Plant in November
Panasonic plans to start building a new battery plant in Kansas next month. The Japanese company will soon break ground in the northeastern city of De Soto, where it plans to produce and supply lithium-ion batteries for use primarily in Tesla's electric vehicles. Mass production of Panasonic's 2170 model Li-ion...
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
electrek.co
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast. Read full article here. Oil and Gas Majors Hiring...
States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they?
Across the country, states are inking agreements with neighbors or striking out on their own to pursue billions in federal funding to set up “hydrogen hubs,” clustered centers for production, storage and use of the gas that many see as a crucial piece of the puzzle for decarbonizing the U.S. economy. How broad a role […] The post States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Tennessee Tribune
Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
Common Element May Help Solve Lithium Battery Woes of Electric Cars
"This could be the most exciting thing to happen in the battery industry for a long time," the director of technology at a U.K.-based startup said.
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
Phys.org
A plan to power a lunar colony solely through solar energy without energy storage
NASA and several other national space agencies have recently revived their lunar colonization programs. One of the key factors that needs to be solved is how to power such a colony. Can uninterrupted solar power feasibly be realized without energy storage? On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is unfeasible.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. solar modules 107% more expensive without global supply chains
Researchers from UCLA have developed a model that shows how much more the world would pay for solar modules if countries were to implement trade limiting policies. The group estimates that from 2008 to 2020, the United States saved between $19 to $30 billion on solar module pricing due to the free flow of capital, talent and innovation. Germany saved $5 to $9 billion, and China saved $26 to $46 billion.
CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti on Terra, regulatory clarity, and operating more like Apple than Tesla
“I think regulatory clarity is critical for anyone who wants to be able to innovate,” Mognetti said.
PV Tech
JinkoSolar launches new Tiger Neo series and energy storage system at All Energy Australia
JinkoSolar has launched its 440W Tiger Neo residential module and ‘Suntank’ energy storage system at All Energy Australia in Melbourne. Tiger Neo is already the leading n-type module on the market, with the arrival of Suntank now providing a one-stop solution incorporating modules and ESS. Suntank is a...
US Stocks On Track To Open Higher As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Spike With Hopes Pinned On Fed — Tesla, AMD, Pfizer, MicroStrategy, Chinese Stocks In Focus
U.S. index futures are pointing to higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday amid expectations that the Fed will slow down its pace of rate hikes and also use dovish language. On Monday, stocks pulled back as traders took some profit off the table after the past week’s strong advance. Notwithstanding the decline, the Dow recorded its best month since 1976.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Annual added PV capacity will more than quadruple to 650 GW in 2030, says IEA
PV and wind power are the most important way to reduce emissions in the electricity sector, the IEA said in its new “World Energy Outlook 2022” report. Their share of electricity generation will increase from 10% in 2021 to 40% in 2030, reaching 70% in 2050, according to the agency.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Heliene adds 420 MW U.S. solar panel assembly line
PV panel assembler Heliene announced the opening of a 420 MW plant in Minnesota, adding to the Canadian company’s existing 150 MW operation in the state. The facility is set to assemble monofacial and bifacial panels with half-cut cells. Following the hiring of 60 additional worker for the new...
pv-magazine-usa.com
A globalized supply chain is key to cutting costs in solar module manufacturing
The world is deploying renewable energy at an unprecedented speed in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions that are driving climate change. According to a recent report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance, total global solar deployment is approaching 1 TW installed and on track to install an estimated 250 GW of solar capacity this year alone.
