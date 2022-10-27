Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford Commissioner Ray Trapp Shows No Recurring Cancer
One of the most liked former Guilford County Commissioners – former District 8 Commissioner Ray Trapp – got some very good news this week after undergoing cancer surgery four months ago. Trapp stepped down as a Guilford County commissioner in 2017 to take a job at North Carolina...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
‘Heart was racing’: Greensboro man plans to buy new house with $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Bryan Lofton, of Greensboro, says he plans to use his $200,000 lottery win to buy a new house, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “This comes at the perfect time for us,” Lofton said. “We are currently in the middle of searching for a home to buy.” Lofton, 39, […]
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in Danville
Nana Karen's Noodle House will be opening for business Monday, October 31st. Hours will be Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm. 3. Order Online for PICK-UP and DELIVERY directly at NanaKarens.com -> Noodle House.
elonnewsnetwork.com
LGBTQIA+ communities celebrate at Elon University's Dragstravaganza performance
The Gender and LGBTQIA Center, along with Late Night Elon, hosted its annual Dragstravaganza show from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct 29 in Alumni Gym. This year, the GLC encouraged people to come dressed up for Halloween. Naomi Dix, Durham based drag queen, hosted the show that featured...
NC A&T and Norfolk State: The numbers don’t lie
NC A&T is rolling and Norfolk State has been rolled over as the two former MEAC and CIAA rivals meet in Greensboro. The post NC A&T and Norfolk State: The numbers don’t lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Greensboro chef excited to appear on favorite cooking show
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chef will appear on a Southern-themed episode of the popular Food Network show “Chopped.” According to a Cille and Scoe social media post, one of the chefs who works at the restaurant will be headed to New York City in November for filming. The post says workers at the […]
Greensboro man can buy home for his family after $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bryan Lofton moved to Greensboro several months ago with his wife and kids from Maryland. “I already liked it here but I’m definitely loving North Carolina now,” he said. “This is just icing on the cake.”. The icing was a $200,000 lottery win...
‘Hurting today as a family’: Greensboro Fire Department mourns loss of 26-year veteran firefighter
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 26-year veteran of the department. Robert Swink died from cancer on Monday, according to a GFD news release. He started his career as a firefighter with the Guilford College Fire Department on Sept. 3, 1996. On June 17, 1999, he was […]
An Alamance County cemetery buries another person in the family plot
Theresa Norton always wanted to be buried next to her mother, sister, and brother. That may be a problem after discovering the cemetery made a mistake. Secrets are meant to be kept. So are problems that can cause pain or distress. Theresa Norton had a big problem that caused her heartache, so she kept a secret from her brother Jerry Groce.
North Carolina A&T wins GHOE shootout against Campbell
It was a GHOE Thriller for North Carolina A&T against Campbell on Saturday. The post North Carolina A&T wins GHOE shootout against Campbell appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
North Carolina A&T students don't want negative events to overshadow 'GHOE'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Homecoming is underway at North Carolina A&T State University and students and alumni alike are excited to come together and celebrate. "I just love it, I love the energy, the band, just everything I love it, it's an experience," Asia Hardison said. "It's just been super...
Music venue formerly known as the Blind Tiger reopens as Hangar 1819 with new ownership
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A popular Greensboro music venue has a new name and a new owner. The Blind Tiger is now Hangar 1819. It comes after several troubled months for the former tenants. Police said a Blind Tiger security guard shot and killed a 19-year-old outside the venue in...
Chancellor Martin sends letter to students after shooting, students react
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's Chancellor Martin sent a letter to students, staff, and alumni following a shooting that claimed the life of a freshman and a 15-year-old. One alum said this isn't the first time they received a letter like this and sadly, they don't think it...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Daprice Snuggs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Snuggs has been located and is in good health. Winston-Salem Police need public help in finding Daprice Rashe Snuggs. Snuggs, 24, is roughly 5’09” tall and weighs 196 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a red hoodie. Snuggs was last...
Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream
LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
wfmynews2.com
'It's one of the biggest projects in my career' | Meet the woman behind HPU's $80M Panther Commons
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Women make up 9 percent of the construction worker work force in the nation. That number grows smaller when you talk about who's on the frontline of a job site. However, one Rockingham County woman is leading the charge and a part of that small number.
campbell.edu
Meet Doctor of Pharmacy alumna, Eshita Karnik, a PGY-1 Acute Care resident at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
“Make the best of rotations by asking questions, taking the lead in patient workups, and asking preceptors for different opportunities (such as projects or presenting a new drug to the staff).”. Name: Eshita Karnik. Program: Doctor of Pharmacy. Match: PGY-1 Acute Care. Residency program: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 1