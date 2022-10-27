ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro chef excited to appear on favorite cooking show

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chef will appear on a Southern-themed episode of the popular Food Network show “Chopped.” According to a Cille and Scoe social media post, one of the chefs who works at the restaurant will be headed to New York City in November for filming. The post says workers at the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Daprice Snuggs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Snuggs has been located and is in good health. Winston-Salem Police need public help in finding Daprice Rashe Snuggs. Snuggs, 24, is roughly 5’09” tall and weighs 196 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a red hoodie. Snuggs was last...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
LEXINGTON, NC
campbell.edu

Meet Doctor of Pharmacy alumna, Eshita Karnik, a PGY-1 Acute Care resident at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

“Make the best of rotations by asking questions, taking the lead in patient workups, and asking preceptors for different opportunities (such as projects or presenting a new drug to the staff).”. Name: Eshita Karnik. Program: Doctor of Pharmacy. Match: PGY-1 Acute Care. Residency program: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston...
BUIES CREEK, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy