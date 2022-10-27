ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ex-Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid to be sentenced Friday

By Heidi Schmidt
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pah4_0ipFYk2z00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid to four years in prison for a crash that severely injured a five-year-old girl .

Britt Reid is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon in a Jackson County courtroom.

Reid’s attorneys disagree with the prosecutor’s request, and according to a sentencing memo, suggest he should be sentenced to either probation or house arrest instead of prison time.

The former Chiefs linebackers coach pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated causing serious injury and seriously injuring the girl in September.

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleads guilty

In its sentencing memo, prosecutors point to Reid’s past criminal record as part of the reason they believe a four-year sentence is appropriate. The document also mentions the severity of the victim’s injuries.

In 2007, Reid was arrested in a road rage case and for carrying a gun without a license. In 2008, Reid served five months of an eight-month sentence in Pennsylvania for DUI while on prescription medication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s sentencing memo also mentions that Reid was involved in a road rage incident in Johnson County, Kansas, in November of 2020, but Reid was never charged in the case.

Reid’s defense team says he takes responsibility for his actions and “regrets the consequences of his conduct.” It also states that his guilty plea saves the court and the family of the injured girl the time and expense of a trial.

The documents also shows that prosecutors agreed to ask for a four-year sentence in exchange for Reid’s guilty plea.

In the past, the mother of the injured girl has expressed on social media that she does not agree with the plea deal, or the four-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police identify man found dead near Kansas River

UPDATE: KCK police have identified this man as 20-year-old Johnathan Devol, of Independence. Police said Devol was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge. Initial autopsy results indicate his death was accidental, according to police. ———– KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after finding a […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County

A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy