Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Two Men Stabbed in Hollywood
Two men were stabbed in Hollywood Monday evening and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. The stabbing was reported at 10:05 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue where they found the victims, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Pasadena After Leading Authorities on Pursuit
A man was taken into custody in Pasadena Monday evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in a suspected stolen pickup truck. Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the suspected stolen truck in Pacoima just after 7:10 p.m. The suspect refused to yield to authorities and led police onto...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads No Contest to Pair of 2011 Southland Rape-Killings
In the midst of his trial, a Torrance man pleaded no contest Monday to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011, opening himself to a sentence of life behind bars without parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest to two counts...
mynewsla.com
At-Risk Woman, 33, Reported Missing
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to try to locate a missing 33-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and diminished mental capacity last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood. Araksi Dagesyan was last seen about 7:55 p.m. Sunday in the 11100 block of Manhattan Place, near...
mynewsla.com
Man Critically Injured by Metro Train in South Los Angeles
A 35-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Metro A (Blue) Line train in South Los Angeles Monday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries. The collision was reported about 9:10 p.m. on the Metro track in 1200 block of East Washington Boulevard, near Central Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Escapes Beverly Hills Home
Police set up a perimeter around a Beverly Hills home where a burglary occurred but failed to catch the suspect authorities said Monday was inside. According to a Beverly Hills Police Department dispatcher, the burglary was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Park Way, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, between Beverly and CaÃ±on drives and near the iconic Beverly Hills sign.
mynewsla.com
Four People Sickened by Fumes at LAX Terminal 8 Baggage Area
Four people became ill from fumes Monday at a baggage area in Terminal 8 ay Los Angeles International Airport, and a hazardous-materials investigation was underway. Firefighters were sent to the terminal about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. “Due to a hazardous materials investigation by @LAFD terminal...
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
mynewsla.com
Retrial Begins in Killing and Dumping of Body In Irvine
A 36-year-old man beat and strangled a woman he and his brother picked up in Santa Ana and then dumped her body, which was set afire, in a parking lot of an Irvine business on a Labor Day weekend 13 years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday — as the defendant’s attorney said the man has a low IQ and didn’t have the frame of mind at the time to commit first-degree murder.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Bank in Arcadia
A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Traffic Crash in Chatsworth
Coroner’s officials Sunday released the name of a 40-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash in Chatsworth which also left three other people injured. The man was identified as Martin Antunez Rendon, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A spokesperson could not be reached to determine Rendon’s place of residence.
mynewsla.com
Man, 41, Reported Missing
A 41-year-old man with depression was reported missing by family members Monday. Wilmer Geovanni Marroquin was last contacted by relatives just before 12:10 p.m. Monday, though his last whereabouts were not known, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Marroquin is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Rushed To Trauma Center From Crash With RV in Malibu
A bicyclist was rushed to a trauma center from a crash with an RV in Malibu Sunday, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. to Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. No further information was immediately released.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Man
A probationer accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Wildomar man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Alexander Dimitrios Magos, 27, of Murrieta, was arrested Thursday following an 18-month-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Shane Carlin. Magos is being held in...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 14400 block of South Clymer Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the report found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced...
mynewsla.com
One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d
One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
mynewsla.com
Brother, Estate Sue LA County Over Female Inmate’s Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations. The estate of the late Destiny Ortega and...
mynewsla.com
Woman Injured in Crash That Killed Two Others Drops Suit Against Estate
A woman who was injured when her vehicle was struck by a Lamborghini that crashed and caught fire near the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in Encino in 2019, killing the driver and his girlfriend, has dropped her suit against the estate of the late driver. Lawyers for plaintiff Lindsay Marcus...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 27 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,500+ Cases
Los Angeles County logged 27 more COVID-19 deaths over a three-day period ending Monday, along with more than 2,500 new cases. County Department of Public Health figures reported 10 deaths each on Saturday and Sunday, along with seven on Monday. The county no longer releases COVID figures on weekends. The...
mynewsla.com
Recalling LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Will Depend on Signatures, Experts Say
Despite sustained vocal protests demanding the resignation of City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, organizers behind a petition drive hoping to force a recall election still have a tall task ahead of them to gather enough signatures, according to experts.
Comments / 0