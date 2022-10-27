ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBC San Diego

Op-Ed: Democrats Are Better for Our Country and Economy

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., is chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives. As voters head to the polls next Tuesday, they'll look at what Congress has accomplished, and the economy will be top of mind. Republicans often claim their party is better for the economy, but if we look at what Democratic majorities have done in just two short years – including recently passing the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act – it's clear the Democratic party is the one setting our country and economy up for long-term success.
NBC San Diego

College Use of Race in Admissions Challenged at Supreme Court in Arguments

The Supreme Court began hearing arguments in two cases that challenge the use of race-based considerations to determine who gets admitted to U.S. colleges and universities. The cases attack affirmative action consideration in admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. "Racial classifications are wrong," attorney Patrick Strawbridge...
NBC San Diego

Paul Pelosi Attacker DePape Was Prepared to Kidnap and Injure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Federal Complaint Charges

The Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against David DePape, who is accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping, and with retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. DePape was arrested by...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8 November, he and...
GEORGIA STATE

