Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Op-Ed: Democrats Are Better for Our Country and Economy
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., is chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives. As voters head to the polls next Tuesday, they'll look at what Congress has accomplished, and the economy will be top of mind. Republicans often claim their party is better for the economy, but if we look at what Democratic majorities have done in just two short years – including recently passing the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act – it's clear the Democratic party is the one setting our country and economy up for long-term success.
NBC San Diego
College Use of Race in Admissions Challenged at Supreme Court in Arguments
The Supreme Court began hearing arguments in two cases that challenge the use of race-based considerations to determine who gets admitted to U.S. colleges and universities. The cases attack affirmative action consideration in admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. "Racial classifications are wrong," attorney Patrick Strawbridge...
NBC San Diego
Biden Threatens Higher Taxes on Oil Companies If They Do Not Work to Lower Gas Prices
President Joe Biden threatened to pursue higher taxes on oil companies if they do not try to lower gas prices. Any new proposed taxes on the businesses could run into opposition in Congress. Biden has highlighted efforts to reduce costs for consumers as voters worry about inflation ahead of the...
Would Biden Windfall Tax on Excess Oil Profits Benefit Consumers in Any Way?
President Joe Biden threatened to impose a windfall profits tax on the nation's biggest oil and gas companies as a way to lower prices at the pump, but it's uncertain when or even if such a move will...
NBC San Diego
Members of Congress Express Support for Paul Pelosi Following Violent Attack
Members of Congress continued to express support Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after he was violently attacked by an intruder with a hammer on Friday. The 82-year-old has gone through a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and...
NBC San Diego
Paul Pelosi Attacker DePape Was Prepared to Kidnap and Injure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Federal Complaint Charges
The Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against David DePape, who is accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping, and with retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. DePape was arrested by...
NBC San Diego
Paul Pelosi's Alleged Attacker Reportedly Carried Zip Ties in Jan. 6 Echo, AP Source Says
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The person was not...
NBC San Diego
1 in 3 Voters Say Fixing the U.S. Economy Should Be Top Priority—Here Are 3 of the Money Issues They Care About Most
This election season, voters are laser-focused on one big issue: the economy. Americans rank inflation as the most important problem facing the U.S., followed by jobs and the overall economy, an October Ipsos/Reuters poll found. In the last year, Americans aimed to go back to dining out, traveling and enjoying...
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8 November, he and...
NBC San Diego
‘Millionaire Tax' Plans Are on the Ballot in California and Massachusetts. Here's What That Means for Taxpayers
Amid the nationwide flurry of tax cuts, two states are voting on whether to enact a "millionaire tax" on top earners in November. In California, Proposition 30 would add a 1.75% levy on annual income over $2 million, in addition to the state's top income tax rate of 13.3%. The...
Comments / 0