ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Mortgage interest rates reach highest level since 2002

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440yb6_0ipFXjCT00

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Average mortgage interest rates have surpassed 7%, rising to their highest level in 20 years, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. said Thursday.

Significant interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve, aimed at curbing inflation, are affecting the housing market. As inflation endures, customers are seeing higher costs at every turn, causing further declines in customer confidence this month," Freddie Mac's chief economist, Sam Khatar, said in a statement.

The increase has led to stagnation in the housing market, and "many potential homebuyers are choosing to wait and see where the housing market ends up, pushing demand and home prices further downward," Khatar said.

Home price increases also have seen a significant slowdown, with a 13% increase for the year that ended in August compared to the preceding 12 months, which increased 15.6%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller National Home Price Index.

The 2.6 percentage-point decline between the two yearlong periods is the sharpest in the history of the index, company officials said.

Th national median mortgage payment increased to $1,941 in September from $1,844 in September, according to a report released Thursday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The increase in mortgage interest rates raises concerns that minority households could be disproportionately affected.

"With 7% mortgage rates, only 15% of Black households can currently afford to buy the typical home compared to 30% of White households," National Association of Realtors senior economist Nadia Evangelou said in a statement.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Pending home sales plunge 31% from a year ago to their lowest level since 2010 as high mortgage rates scare buyers and sellers from the market

Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes have fallen for a fourth straight month, as the housing market buckles under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2 percent last month from August, and 31 percent from a year ago.
Albany Herald

Mortgage rates expected to fall to 5.4% by late 2023, banking group projects

After more than doubling this year, mortgage rates are expected to retreat in 2023, according to an updated forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's economists also said they expect the US to enter into a recession in the first part of next year that will be driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment and slower growth globally. That will, in turn, push the unemployment rate up from its current 3.5% to 5.5% by the end of next year, according to the forecast.
Money

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
NASDAQ

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
471K+
Followers
67K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy