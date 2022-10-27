Read full article on original website
10 Years After ‘Lonerism,’ Tame Impala Reflects on the Making and Legacy of the Psychedelic Record
For Kevin Parker — the man behind musical project Tame Impala — revisiting his second studio album Lonerism has been, “for lack of a better word, cringe.” Following his debut Inner Speaker, Parker’s ambient and exploratory follow-up LP was released in 2012 to industry-wide acclaim. For all the splash it made with critics and fans alike, listening to the LP a decade later, the artist can’t help but consider the changes he might make to some songs if given the chance. As the headlining act at California’s Desert Days music festival earlier this month, Parker celebrated the decennial of Lonerism with a live rendition of the entire album, where, despite artistic impulse, he remained faithful to its primordial version.
Quavo and Takeoff Drop Chaotic "Messy" Music Video
After dropping their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links earlier this month, Quavo and Takeoff have delivered the official music video for one of the project’s lead tracks, “Messy,” directed by Quavo and Daps. In the visual’s opening sequence, a confused Quavo wakes up a sleeping...
Rick Ross Shows off Iced Out $1.5 Million USD Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon
Rick Ross has made yet another showstopping timepiece purchase from the bespoke watch jeweler, Jacob & Co. Earlier last week, the rapper purchased the seven-figure Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon with special customizations, sharing a video of the heavily armed delivery to his home. In the video shared to his Instagram Story, Ross films a video of the van pulling up to Ross’ driveway. Two armed-delivery personnel emerge from the van and give Rozay a large box that contains the $1.5 million USD wrist piece.
JAY-Z 2022 Net Worth Revealed To Be $1.5 Billion USD
JAY-Z has once again cemented himself as an all-time great, this time not just in the music industry, but as a businessman. It comes as no surprise that the world of hip-hop is a tough business, so to be one of the biggest rappers in the history of the game, Hov’s success is not only reflected in the charts but in his monetary success as well.
Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' for Season 4
Some big Witcher news has just been revealed by none other than Henry Cavill on the future of the Netflix show. The Geralt of Rivia actor has just announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing his role for Season 4. While many fans have voiced their loyalty to Cavill’s portrayal...
MARKET and My Chemical Romance Reunite for Punk-Filled Collab
This past July, Los Angeles-based brand MARKET teamed up with rock band My Chemical Romance for a 2000s emo/pop-punk collaboration. As a tribute to the band’s history, the offering centered on MCR’s black and red color scheme alongside its signature side hairstyle. Now, MARKET has reunited with the rock band for its second collaboration.
Watch Tyler, the Creator Voice Jesus in Netflix's 'Big Mouth'
Tyler, the Creator recently voiced the character of Jesus Christ in season six of Netflix‘s Big Mouth. The latest season of the popular animated series saw the Grammy-award-winning rapper make a special guest appearance. Tyler, the Creator was first announced earlier this month, but the characters was revealed prior to the release of the episode in a TikTok from Nick Kroll. Tyler’s Jesus episode was the premiere episode for the newest season.
Drake Makes Special Guest Appearance During Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
Lil Wayne surprised fans with a special guest appearance from Drake during the former’s set at Lil WeezyAna Fest 2022. Taking place at Champions Square, Drizzy called New Orleans “one of the few cities that shaped my career” and proceeded to perform “She Will” with Weezy, “The Motto,” a bit of “In My Feelings” and other tracks such as “God’s Plan,” “Knife Talk,” “Jimmy Cooks” and “Nonstop.”
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Hot off the heels of its fourth Winter release, Palace is preparing to launch the Week 5 drop of its Winter 2022 collection. The fifth seasonal delivery features a variety of winter-ready essentials that will have you decked out for the incoming crisp weather. The Week 5 selection features hefty outerwear, resistant fleece, Tri-Ferg pullovers, jacquard quarter-zips, caps, beanies, and more.
Dark Phil Knight and His "Tuxedo" Loafer for Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Adewale Quadri, better known to his ever-growing fanbase as Dark Phil Knight, uses his custom, handmade footwear and apparel as a contemporary tribute to his Yoruba heritage. “Yoruba culture has a history of beautiful craftsmanship,” Quadri tells Hypebeast. “I’m trying to channel that in my work.”
Carlos López Estrada To Direct Live-Action 'Your Name' Adaptation
Raya and the Last Dragon‘s Carlos López Estrada has been tagged to be the new director of the live-action Your Name adaptation. According to reports, Estrada will direct and rewrite the script originally done by Eric Heisserer. The filmmaker is the third director to helm the project from Paramount, Bad Robot and Toho so far, replacing Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung and The Amazing Spider-Man’s Marc Webb. J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot will serve as producers alongside Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen and Genki Kawamura, the latter of whom who produced the original.
Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' Receives HBO Max Premiere Date
Olivia Wilde‘s Don’t Worry Darling is set to make its streaming debut on HBO Max. Premiering November 7, the psychological thriller originally hit theaters in September and stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as Alice and Jack, a young couple living in the seemingly-perfect community called Victory:. “Alice...
'Black Adam' Crosses $250 Million USD at Global Box Office
Dwayne Johnson‘s bet on Black Adam is proving to be a major success for the Warner Bros. studio and DC Comics with the recent success of the film. The film has gained great momentum in the first week and continues to hold the top spot as DC’s anti-hero film, clocking in $250 million USD at the global box office this past weekend. Black Adam, which stars The Rock, made $7.5 million USD on its second Friday and has now earned an estimated $39 million USD this weekend from 76 overseas markets including European countries, France, Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Denmark and the United Kingdom.
A24, Peacock Announce 'Friday the 13th' Prequel Series 'Crystal Lake'
Peacock has announced a Friday the 13th expanded prequel series, Crystal Lake. The upcoming show comes from A24 and writer, showrunner and executive producer Bryan Fuller, with A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller and Rob Barsamian also serving as executive producers. The cast and plot details are yet to be revealed. “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller said in a statement. “When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again.”
London’s PICANTE Presents Its Nostalgic Logo Collection for FW22
London-based imprint PICANTE has just presented its latest collection of winter-ready hoodies, matching jogging bottoms, and shorts and they encapsulate an assemblage of reimagined designs from the brand’s previous T-shirt releases. Earlier this year, the brand released a collection of oversized tees that were based on individual campaigns that...
HBO Will Develop More 'Game of Thrones' Spinoffs Following Success of 'House of the Dragon'
HBO is looking forward to working on more Game of Thrones spinoff following the success of House of the Dragon. Speaking to Vulture, Casey Bloys of HBO and HBO Max shared that although their next project will most likely be the second season of the show, they will be developing more spinoffs with George R. R. Martin when he finds a story he “is happy with.” He continued, ”I try not to comment too much [on] development, so there’s not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George is happy with and we’re happy with, we’ll move forward.”
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Star in Marvel Studios’ ‘Wonder Man’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is lending his talents to Marvel as the actor is now set to star in Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man, according to Variety. The forthcoming Disney+ series has been adapted from the Wonder Man comic book series. This will not be the first time the Emmy-wining actor has taken on a comic-book superhero role as he previously played Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen series and as Black Manta in the 2018 Aquaman film.
Behind the HYPE: How Unreal Engine Powered Fashion's Entrance Into the Digital Sphere
If you’re not familiar with Unreal Engine, you’ve definitely seen its creations. A 3D graphic creation engine that was first developed by Epic Games in 1998 and has since released five new iterations — the latest of which, Unreal Engine 5, was brought to market this July — Unreal Engine’s various iterations have been used to power everything from Fortnite to Street Fighter V and the Bioshock, Borderlands and Gears of War series. However, Unreal Engine has also begun serving a new purpose that may change the future course of digital interaction: it’s a popular tool for digital creators and fashion designers to create hyper-realistic items from CGI fabrics to NFT sneakers.
MADE IN PARADISE Delivers "DROPOUT" Collection
Returning with its latest release, MADE IN PARADISE has put together a new collection, dubbed “DROPOUT.” The 2022 “DROPOUT” collection sees the rambunctious streetwear imprint offer a selection of T-shirts centered around its outlook on the cycle of life. Comprised of 11 T-shirt styles, the range...
OVO Reunites With Roots To Celebrate Canadian Heritage
Drake’s OVO has reunited with Toronto-based brand Roots for another capsule collection. By linking up for the Fall/Winter 2022 season, the brands’ continued partnership celebrates their shared Canadian heritage. Fit for the fall and winter seasons, the capsule is complete with varsity jackets, heritage hoodies, short-sleeve T-shirts and...
