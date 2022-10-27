ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oakland Press

Threats at 2 Oakland County high schools on same day

Two Oakland County high schools experienced threats of violence Monday, Oct. 31 – and both had similar occurrences less than a week ago. South Lyon High School officials learned of a threat at about 11 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were available.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident

Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
CANTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Reward offered for M-59 hit-run driver in Rochester Hills

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver of an Audi Q7 vehicle that hit and killed a Davison woman early Saturday. Oakland County Sheriff’s officials announced the award, sharing the only known details about the car – that the Audi, which may be a 2017-2019 model, has front-end damage, including to the lower part of the front grille.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Teen reported missing from Southfield home

The Southfield Police Department is seeking information on a missing teen, who reportedly left his home Saturday, Oct. 28, and has not returned. Curtis Blaydes, 17, is described as black with a medium complexion, 5-foot-10, and around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, a white hoodie, wihte pands, and white Nike shoes.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Three people hospitalized after Auburn Hills fire

Three people, a firefighter and two residents, suffered medical emergencies at the scene of an early morning fire in Auburn Hills. Auburn Hills firefighters were called to Oakland Estates mobile home park on the 300 block of North Squirrel Road at 1:16 a.m. Monday on the report of a structure fire. They found the home’s deck and shed aflame.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said. The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.
WOODHAVEN, MI
WNEM

Flint teen missing, police requesting information

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
FLINT, MI

