Thomasville man accused of hitting woman ‘in the head with a chair’ in front of children: court records
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several assault charges after allegedly striking a woman in front of children, according to Davidson County Court Records.
Court records accuse Christopher Alexander Hairston, 41, of “punching the victim in the face and hitting the victim in the head with a chair.”15-year-old identified as 2nd victim in deadly shooting at Greensboro block party
Hairston is also accused in court records of striking the victim in the presence of two children, a 10-year-old and a 5-year-old.
He is being charged with the following:
- Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present
- Assault on a female
Hairston is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Nov. 23.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 3