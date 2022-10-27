Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Blankenship gets up to 20 years in prison for January crime spree
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after she entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
17-year-old fatally shot at Jackson party
JACKSON, MI -- A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head shortly before midnight on Saturday, Oct. 29, police said. Jackson Police Department officers arrived at 11:49 p.m. Oct. 29, to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Pringle Avenue, according to the Jackson Police Department, adding the officers found a large party at the residence and a 17-year-old on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Woman taken to hospital after attack near Lansing bus stop
Lansing Police said there are no suspects at this time and anyone with information is asked to call 517-483-4600.
WILX-TV
Jackson police investigating shooting that left 17-year-old dead
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night. According to authorities, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) responded to a shooting on Pringle Avenue, between South Pleasant and South Gorham streets just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd at...
Shootout between drivers leaves 2 buildings, 4 cars damaged by gunfire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a suspected rolling shootout between two vehicles chasing after each other through a Jackson County apartment community. Police were called at 10:41 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, to the area of Tanbark Lane West in Summit Township for a report of multiple shots fired, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
wincountry.com
Teen victim of Barry County fatal crash identified; Driver of vehicle suspected of operating while intoxicated
HASTINGS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police have released the name of a teenager who died in a crash in Barry County’s Baltimore Township last week on Wednesday, October 26. The victim is identified as 17-year-old Zacharee Mason of Hastings who was found to have been ejected...
MSP searching for suspect after Eaton Co. shooting
At around 9:45 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were dispatched to the 200 block of Quincy St in Dimondale.
1 teen dead after shooting in Jackson late Saturday night
One teen is dead following a shooting in Jackson late Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the the 1800 block of Pringle Avenue at around 11:49 p.m.
Jury Convicts Men Accused of Supporting Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor
CHICAGO — Jurors in Michigan convicted three men Wednesday of aiding a plot to kidnap the state’s Democratic governor in 2020, a case that grew out of a sprawling domestic terrorism investigation that revealed incendiary rhetoric and an openness to political violence on the far right.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
Harassment allegations preceded terminations of Kalamazoo Township fire officials, documents show
KALAMAZOO, MI — Two Kalamazoo Township fire officials fired in September were terminated for violations of the township’s harassment policy in the wake of allegations brought forward by a female employee. The complaints of workplace harassment and the internal investigation that resulted are outlined in documents obtained by...
WWMTCw
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
wincountry.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
Police: 81-year-old Battle Creek woman was stabbed to death
Police say a woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home was stabbed multiple times.
2 killed after being ejected when car crashes into Michigan house
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were killed Thursday evening after they were ejected from a car that crashed into a Michigan home, authorities said. According to the Battle Creek Police Department, officers discovered a vehicle had hit a home at about 6 p.m. EDT, WXMI-TV reported. No one inside the home was hurt, according to the television station.
wincountry.com
KDPS set to join Southwest MI law enforcement agencies in hosting Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are getting ready to host Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week which is set to run from Saturday, October 29 up through Friday, November 4, and some Southwest Michigan law enforcement agencies are joining in the effort. During the week, the Berrien County...
bridgemi.com
Barry County to Dar Leaf: Election probe waste of money, defunds detective
LANSING — Barry County commissioners this week voted to revoke funding for a third detective in Sheriff Dar Leaf’s office after he continued investigating the 2020 election instead of making a new hire to fight violent crime. It’s the latest setback for Leaf, a self-described “constitutional” sheriff who...
Eaton Rapids police investigate alleged murder-suicide involving married couple
The crime scene tape is gone, but the investigation into an alleged murder-suicide is just starting.
Driver who intentionally ran red light at 97 mph, causing fatal crash, headed to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who police say was driving 97 mph when he intentionally ran a red light, causing a fatal crash, has been sentenced to a minimum 17 years in prison for second-degree murder. Ruben Isabel Cavasos, 43, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Kent County Circuit...
