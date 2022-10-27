ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Blankenship gets up to 20 years in prison for January crime spree

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after she entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

17-year-old fatally shot at Jackson party

JACKSON, MI -- A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head shortly before midnight on Saturday, Oct. 29, police said. Jackson Police Department officers arrived at 11:49 p.m. Oct. 29, to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Pringle Avenue, according to the Jackson Police Department, adding the officers found a large party at the residence and a 17-year-old on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson police investigating shooting that left 17-year-old dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night. According to authorities, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) responded to a shooting on Pringle Avenue, between South Pleasant and South Gorham streets just before midnight. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd at...
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WDBO

2 killed after being ejected when car crashes into Michigan house

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were killed Thursday evening after they were ejected from a car that crashed into a Michigan home, authorities said. According to the Battle Creek Police Department, officers discovered a vehicle had hit a home at about 6 p.m. EDT, WXMI-TV reported. No one inside the home was hurt, according to the television station.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox News

Fox News

850K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy