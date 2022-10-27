Read full article on original website
Man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria after traveling to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
A Michigan man died after contracting a dangerous bacterial infection while helping a friend clean up after Hurricane Ian.
Severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rain moving across South
Severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall will threaten portions of the South on Tuesday as a cold front teams up with tropical moisture from former Hurricane Roslyn to create a ripe environment for storms.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
It's not your grandparents' tornado alley anymore
Researchers have found a shift in the storm development zone, which means tornadic events are happening in higher populated areas
Pattern change will usher in first significant winter storm for West
A major weather pattern shift will bring in cooler temperatures, stronger winds and the potential for widespread rain and snow across California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
Watch: Passenger captures nightmarish scene as airplane flies through storm
It was a flight nightmares are made of and something the nearly 50 passengers onboard one international plane will likely never forget.
Parade of storms bring return of autumn normalcy to the West
Rain is in the forecast every day this week in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Snow is falling in the mountains. Temperatures are struggling to get out of the 50s. Forecasters eye not just one weather system heading their way but several. Autumn normalcy has finally returned to the Northwest.
'Most intense month on record': Hurricane Hunter reviews 2022 and winter plans
The 2022 hurricane season left its mark on the U.S. and history books. Many of us recall the unforgettable storm surge, destruction and loss of life while the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunters will remember the near-constant research flights. But they can't take a break after hurricane season; winter storms call.
Shark photobombs a shot by leaping into the air behind an unwitting surfer
Photographer Jordan Anast caught the “one in a million” shot on Saturday in California of a shark hurling its body out of the water behind a surfer.
Nighttime tornadoes far more likely to turn deadly than daytime ones
According to a study, tornadoes that occur at night – when many people are asleep – are more than twice as likely to become deadly as those during the day.
'I'm thankful to be alive': Florida man rides out Hurricane Ian in a dinghy anchored to his truck
Robert Long spent about 2 hours and 20 minutes inside a small boat while rain, storm surge and rising floodwaters from the Category 4 hurricane surrounded him.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 expected to become Tropical Storm Lisa in Caribbean Sea on Halloween
A tropical disturbance in the central Caribbean Sea is expected to become the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Halloween as it eyes parts of Central America, potentially as a hurricane, later this week.
Basements are the safest place to be during a tornado but they weren't built for that
When tornado sirens are blaring, wondering where to seek shelter from the storm is the last thing you want to be thinking.
Twilight rocket launch causes sky to glow over Desert Southwest
A Falcon 9 rocket launch after sunset caused the exhaust to glow in the skies over Arizona, Nevada and California on Thursday
Divers remove sixth set of human remains from dwindling Lake Mead
Human remains were found in mid-October in the Callville Bay of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area
When is the coldest time of year?
It depends where you live, but much of the nation doesn't reach its coldest time of the year until after the winter solstice.
Where are tornadoes most common?
While tornadoes can touch down anywhere in the U.S., there are parts of the nation that are more prone to twisters in a typical year.
Korean Air plane crashes off runaway after thunderstorms thwart multiple landing attempts
A Korean Air plane slid off a runway in the Philippines after making multiple attempts to land in a thunderstorm on Sunday, according to flight tracking and radar.
