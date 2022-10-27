Read full article on original website
Tookiebootoo
2d ago
Not feeling very sorry for these 2. I do agree we need a juvenile detention center, but something needs to be done to prevent kids turning out like this.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
WSMV
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex
Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Stolen Vehicle Suspect
Authorities are looking for a man who stole a vehicle in Trigg County Sunday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 8 am a man stole a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer with Kentucky tag B7X644 from Avalon Drive. The man is described as 6 foot tall, 250 pounds,...
Child hit by vehicle in Clarksville flown to hospital
A 12-year-old girl was flown to a Nashville hospital Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville.
z975.com
News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change.
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
Metro police continue search for suspected Madison murderer
Metro police are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a murder in Madison.
Gallatin police search for alleged construction site thieves
The Gallatin Police Department is on the lookout for alleged thieves who may be suspects in multiple construction thefts across Middle Tennessee.
MPD: Man speeds away with pregnant female in car
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after they say he took officers on a high speed chase with a pregnant woman in his vehicle. MPD says while sitting stationary on Interstate 69, an officer saw a vehicle with overly dark window tint heading southbound on I-69. MPD says the […]
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
12-year-old girl airlifted after being hit by car in Clarksville
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after being hit by a car late Saturday night, according to Clarksville police.
whopam.com
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl
Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
No Vacancy: Lack of open beds at TN juvenile detention centers, children forced to sleep on floors
Tennessee is so short on places to house children accused of crimes, some are being sent home for the night and others are sleeping on office floors.
WSMV
Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood of Illinois was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby of Hopkinsville when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
k105.com
Woman indicted for murder in drunk driving crash that killed elderly Scottsville man
A woman has been indicted on murder and other charges after she ran a red light while intoxicated, killing an elderly Scottsville man. The Scottsville Police Department said officers responded Thursday morning, September 1, to the intersection of Hwy 31-E and Hwy 100 on the report of a two-vehicle accident.
Another I-24 shooting adds to a series of road rage incidents on TN highways
After officers had a sting targeting aggressive drivers on I-24, a man was shot in the hip while driving on the highway in an incident Metro police are calling "apparent road rage," according to a news release.
WSMV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bellevue community concerned after thieves target cars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue community is concerned after thieves targeted their cars multiple times this week. The suspects were caught on camera checking door handles and looking in windows on what neighbors said is normally a quiet street in the Allen’s Green area. Security video from around...
Comments / 4