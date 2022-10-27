ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Not feeling very sorry for these 2. I do agree we need a juvenile detention center, but something needs to be done to prevent kids turning out like this.

WSMV

Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Stolen Vehicle Suspect

Authorities are looking for a man who stole a vehicle in Trigg County Sunday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 8 am a man stole a 2005 white Chevy Trailblazer with Kentucky tag B7X644 from Avalon Drive. The man is described as 6 foot tall, 250 pounds,...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
z975.com

News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Man speeds away with pregnant female in car

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) arrested a man after they say he took officers on a high speed chase with a pregnant woman in his vehicle. MPD says while sitting stationary on Interstate 69, an officer saw a vehicle with overly dark window tint heading southbound on I-69. MPD says the […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit

Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man charged in harboring runaway girl

Shane Cunningham, 19, of Clarksville has been arrested and charged with hiding a female juvenile runaway. Court records show that on Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped the pickup truck Cunningham was driving and found the young girl hiding under a blanket in his back seat.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating shooting threat toward Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and school administrators are investigating a shooting threat made Wednesday on social media toward Hunters Lane High School in Nashville. The threat, shared with WSMV 4 by a parent, says “Hunterslane [sic] high school getting shot (the expletive) up tomorrow. Don’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood of Illinois was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby of Hopkinsville when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

