ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Showers, some storms on the way late Friday into early Saturday

By Rob Perillo
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcDfj_0ipFUqWd00

A change in the pattern is on the way for Acadiana with a decent chance of showers and some thunderstorms developing late Friday into Friday night and ending during the morning hours Saturday.

A vigorous upper level low in New Mexico Thursday afternoon will roll eastward inducing increased cloud cover for Acadiana Friday with scattered showers likely developing and moving in from the west during the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Best rain chances are expected to arrive sometime Friday night into the early morning hours Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bh03Z_0ipFUqWd00 Rob Perillo/KATC

This system could produce some severe storms across portions of Southeast Texas Friday, with that possibility, albeit a low chance, into Saturday morning for Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area hatched in for a "marginal" (level 1 out of 5) for a few isolated severe storms that could be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and perhaps an isolated tornado.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The severe weather threat, should it develop, will be within a few hours of sunrise Saturday...before and after.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As for rainfall, the GRAF and Euro models are more bullish on some decent rains Friday evening through Saturday morning while the latest Extended HRRR Model is much less optimistic for the much needed rain (see drought status update below).

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now the Euro and GRAF Models are more favored.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, drier conditions should move back into the region Saturday afternoon with some intervals of sun possible.

Plenty of clouds will remain in the wake of our rain chances as the upper low guiding the system will be very slow to move out of the state Sunday.

Temperatures won't be as chilly Thursday night for the area with lows ranging in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Highs Friday and Saturday in the temperate mid-70s, but could be closer to the lower 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies possible Sunday.

Monday, Halloween, looks good for Acadiana with afternoon highs in the mid-70s while Trick or Treat temperatures Monday evening will be in the "coolish" 60s.

Outside of a slight chance of showers mid-next week, the weather looks to be mostly fair and seasonably mild for most of the week and perhaps into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Drought Update: Louisiana, like much of the nation west of the Appalachians has slipped into at least a moderate drought.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Severe drought spots in the northeastern part of the state and in Acadiana, Acadia, Jeff Davis, Evangeline and Allen Parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Some beneficial rains that are on the way late Friday into early Saturday may help a little...but not significantly as the area has fallen back to closer to a 8-12" rain deficit after a record wet July/August period where nearly 25" of rain was recorded in Lafayette after the wet months.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Less than an inch of rain has been recorded in most areas of Acadiana since September 3.

--------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

Related
WDSU

Level 2 risk of severe storms today

NEW ORLEANS — There is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms today. Timing: Thunderstorms will develop in the late morning hours in our western areas, then push from west to east through the afternoon. Storms will come to an end for most of Southeast Louisiana by late afternoon or early evening, and for coastal Mississippi, by tonight.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Rains Moving In

A strong low pressure area is digging out of the desert southwest will head east and impact our weather here in Acadiana for the next couple of days.
LOUISIANA STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Timing Louisiana’s Storm Threat Today and Tonight

The Storm Prediction Center's forecast should have Louisiana residents weather aware from later this afternoon through the early morning hours of Saturday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be spinning this way out of the four corners area over the next 24 to 48 hours and that weather system could kick up quite a few showers and storms across the region.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
MOSS POINT, MS
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Oct. 28-30

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 28-30) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Park After Dark – Friday – Jackson Create creepy-crawly arts and crafts, hunt for tricks and treats, explore LeFleur’s Bluff […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTLO

Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River

Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be November 2. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake

The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy