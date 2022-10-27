Showers, some storms on the way late Friday into early Saturday

A change in the pattern is on the way for Acadiana with a decent chance of showers and some thunderstorms developing late Friday into Friday night and ending during the morning hours Saturday.

A vigorous upper level low in New Mexico Thursday afternoon will roll eastward inducing increased cloud cover for Acadiana Friday with scattered showers likely developing and moving in from the west during the afternoon.

Best rain chances are expected to arrive sometime Friday night into the early morning hours Saturday.

This system could produce some severe storms across portions of Southeast Texas Friday, with that possibility, albeit a low chance, into Saturday morning for Acadiana.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area hatched in for a "marginal" (level 1 out of 5) for a few isolated severe storms that could be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and perhaps an isolated tornado.

The severe weather threat, should it develop, will be within a few hours of sunrise Saturday...before and after.

As for rainfall, the GRAF and Euro models are more bullish on some decent rains Friday evening through Saturday morning while the latest Extended HRRR Model is much less optimistic for the much needed rain (see drought status update below).

For now the Euro and GRAF Models are more favored.

Thereafter, drier conditions should move back into the region Saturday afternoon with some intervals of sun possible.

Plenty of clouds will remain in the wake of our rain chances as the upper low guiding the system will be very slow to move out of the state Sunday.

Temperatures won't be as chilly Thursday night for the area with lows ranging in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Highs Friday and Saturday in the temperate mid-70s, but could be closer to the lower 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies possible Sunday.

Monday, Halloween, looks good for Acadiana with afternoon highs in the mid-70s while Trick or Treat temperatures Monday evening will be in the "coolish" 60s.

Outside of a slight chance of showers mid-next week, the weather looks to be mostly fair and seasonably mild for most of the week and perhaps into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Drought Update: Louisiana, like much of the nation west of the Appalachians has slipped into at least a moderate drought.

Severe drought spots in the northeastern part of the state and in Acadiana, Acadia, Jeff Davis, Evangeline and Allen Parishes.

Some beneficial rains that are on the way late Friday into early Saturday may help a little...but not significantly as the area has fallen back to closer to a 8-12" rain deficit after a record wet July/August period where nearly 25" of rain was recorded in Lafayette after the wet months.

Less than an inch of rain has been recorded in most areas of Acadiana since September 3.

