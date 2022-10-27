Read full article on original website
'He was the perfect man': Folks in Pulaski County remember community pioneer
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Hawkinsville are remembering the life of James A. Colson, who died on October 21 at the age of 79. He was well known in the community for being a Pulaski County educator for 44 years. He also was a Hawkinsville Commissioner, and was Hawkinsville's...
Missing Johnson County man's family '100 percent certain' his remains have been found
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a missing Johnson County man released a statement after a body of a missing man was found on Saturday in Laurens County. The statement says they are sure that the body is that of Don Hightower, who went missing after leaving his sister's house in October 2021.
56-year-old Macon man dies three days after car accident on Pierce Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A man involved in a car accident on Pierce Avenue has died, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 56-year-old Darrin Dwayne Lewis was pronounced dead on Sunday just before 8 p.m. The accident happened last Thursday when a tractor trailer was...
Houston County Deputies asking for help identifying theft suspect
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a theft and is asking for the public's help identifying him. Just after 5:30 on the afternoon of October 11th, the man seen in this picture is suspected by Houston County Deputies of entering a property on Corder Road and taking several items.
Houston leaders address traffic concerns as county's growth continues
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More families are moving to Houston County, and with them come more cars and more traffic. Since 2001, Houston County has completed about 60 road projects, but Chairman Tommy Stalnaker says they have more work ahead. Midday traffic in Houston County can require some patience.
'We expect you to operate as such': Macon-Bibb to consider alcohol licenses for 2 'vice marts'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County continues to push back against convenience stores they call "vice marts." Mayor Lester Miller says they're sometimes dangerous, and can attract crime. Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to discipline another one of the stores, when they consider Reliance Food Mart's alcohol license. Each week...
Body of missing Johnson County man found
LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The remains of a man who was missing for a year have now been located. On October 28, 2022 around 5:00PM, a local deer hunter discovered a vehicle resembling that of a missing persons out of Johnson County off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County. The individual contacted 911 and the tag of the vehicle came back to that of Mr. Don Hightower. Laurens County Deputies, with the assistance of the GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, initiated a grid search this morning at first daylight. Remains were discovered during this search. The remains were positively identified as Don Hightower.
Macon man pleads guilty for role in loan fraud scheme
MACON — A Macon man who participated in a scheme to defraud a community bank pleaded guilty for his role in the conspiracy. Garland Stephens, 66, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on Oct. 27. Stephens faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1.
60-year-old Johnson County man’s car found; remains later discovered
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found. Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon. The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains […]
'We're hoping there's no layoffs': McRae-Helena prepares for economic hit once private prison closes
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — A private prison in McRae-Helena is closing in 30 days, leaving hundreds looking for new jobs. Officials say the closing could be a huge economic loss for Telfair County. As of Monday, the future of this prison remains uncertain. The answer to where it's prisoners will...
Army veteran and former Bibb school teacher finds her niche with a gourmet food truck
When the ABC Catering LLC food truck pulls up, a line tends to quickly form. That’s because this mobile business serves up plates like salmon, shrimp and grits topped with a special sauce, Tuscan chicken lasagna with a homemade Alfredo sauce and garlic buttered steak bites with sauteed shrimp.
Hunter finds missing Georgia man's car, Laurens County Sheriff and GBI find remains nearby
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A deer hunter was out walking the woods on Friday when they discovered a vehicle that resembled one of a missing person in Johnson County. In a press release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said that the hunter found it off of Highway 319. The...
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Man injured in wreck on Thursday night has died
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unfortunate update to news from last week. A man has died from injuries he suffered after having a crash with a tractor-trailer on Pierce Avenue on Thursday night. According to deputies, 56-year-old Darrin Lewis of Macon was driving a Hyundai Sonata when he crossed the...
A train is blocking McCrackin Street and Juliette Road for next hour
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A train is blocking McCrackin Street and Juliette Road on Friday morning. According to an alert from the Monroe County Sheriff's office app, the train will be blocking those streets for another hour. They ask drivers to please be patient. This is the same crossing...
23-year-old killed in Macon shooting Friday night
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old man later identified as Dakari Faulkner, suffering from a single gunshot wound.
'Our freedom is not free': Peach County school remembering fallen troops
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — In the halls of Byron Elementary School, you'll find a memorial honoring Georgians who died during the War on Terror era from September 2001 to August 2021. Students, teachers, and parents are making their way through the halls of Byron Elementary to see more than...
Bibb deputies looking for man who robbed Mount Pleasant Church Road store
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Carr’s Drive Inn Market located at 5988 Mount Pleasant Church Road Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register.
Smoke over Central Georgia due to 170-acre controlled burn
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — If you see smoke in the air in Central Georgia it is likely part of permitted burning in Twiggs County, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Georgia Forestry has permitted a 170-acre agriculture burn in Twiggs County near the Bibb and Houston County...
23-year-old man shot and killed in east Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man died at a Macon hospital after being shot in east Macon late Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office identified him as 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. They say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Willis Drive, off Shurling Drive. According to a...
