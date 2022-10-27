LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The remains of a man who was missing for a year have now been located. On October 28, 2022 around 5:00PM, a local deer hunter discovered a vehicle resembling that of a missing persons out of Johnson County off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County. The individual contacted 911 and the tag of the vehicle came back to that of Mr. Don Hightower. Laurens County Deputies, with the assistance of the GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, initiated a grid search this morning at first daylight. Remains were discovered during this search. The remains were positively identified as Don Hightower.

JOHNSON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO