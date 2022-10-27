ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkinsville, GA

Comments / 2

Related
wgxa.tv

Houston County Deputies asking for help identifying theft suspect

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a theft and is asking for the public's help identifying him. Just after 5:30 on the afternoon of October 11th, the man seen in this picture is suspected by Houston County Deputies of entering a property on Corder Road and taking several items.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Body of missing Johnson County man found

LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The remains of a man who was missing for a year have now been located. On October 28, 2022 around 5:00PM, a local deer hunter discovered a vehicle resembling that of a missing persons out of Johnson County off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County. The individual contacted 911 and the tag of the vehicle came back to that of Mr. Don Hightower. Laurens County Deputies, with the assistance of the GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, initiated a grid search this morning at first daylight. Remains were discovered during this search. The remains were positively identified as Don Hightower.
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Macon man pleads guilty for role in loan fraud scheme

MACON — A Macon man who participated in a scheme to defraud a community bank pleaded guilty for his role in the conspiracy. Garland Stephens, 66, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on Oct. 27. Stephens faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1.
MACON, GA
WJBF

60-year-old Johnson County man’s car found; remains later discovered

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The vehicle of a man who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found. Authorities say a local deer hunter found Don Hightower’s vehicle in the woods of Highway 319 in Laurens County, Georgia, Friday afternoon. The GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, Laurens County Deputies later found remains […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man injured in wreck on Thursday night has died

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unfortunate update to news from last week. A man has died from injuries he suffered after having a crash with a tractor-trailer on Pierce Avenue on Thursday night. According to deputies, 56-year-old Darrin Lewis of Macon was driving a Hyundai Sonata when he crossed the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

A train is blocking McCrackin Street and Juliette Road for next hour

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A train is blocking McCrackin Street and Juliette Road on Friday morning. According to an alert from the Monroe County Sheriff's office app, the train will be blocking those streets for another hour. They ask drivers to please be patient. This is the same crossing...
The Georgia Sun

23-year-old killed in Macon shooting Friday night

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old man later identified as Dakari Faulkner, suffering from a single gunshot wound.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old man shot and killed in east Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man died at a Macon hospital after being shot in east Macon late Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office identified him as 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. They say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Willis Drive, off Shurling Drive. According to a...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy