Randy Woodard
2d ago
Kosher salt is just salt that is less refined. It forms flakes that are pored on meat to draw out blood then rinsed away. No blessings, no health benefits.
Reply(1)
5
Ed Hlavaty
1d ago
I use it for canning and most cooking. Any grocery store should have it. To me it seems to require less and a better taste.
Reply
2
