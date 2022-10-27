ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISH-TV

What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi

(CNN) — The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, could have federal charges filed against him by the US attorney in San Francisco as soon as Monday, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. The federal charges against...
The Independent

Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8 November, he and...
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: US Senate candidates lay out goals ahead of election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three names await Indiana voters on their U.S. Senate ballots. Republican Sen. Todd Young on Nov. 8 faces two challengers in his bid for a third term: Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak. All of the Senate’s Republicans, including Young, will have to retain their seats to give their party a chance at retaking the upper chamber. The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing Democrats with a tiebreaker vote.
WISH-TV

Federal judge allows challenge to Indiana ballot access law to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis says a challenge to the state’s ballot access law can proceed. The judge rejected a request from state leaders to dismiss the suit. The lawsuit, led by the state’s Libertarian and Green parties, challenges Indiana’s rules for ballot access for...
