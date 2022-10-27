ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Once again, U.S. Customs seize bologna, followed by cheese capture

KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHDBA_0ipFUJq000

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drugs, guns, illegal animals – these are what most people probably think of when they hear the words “U.S. Customs seizure.” But on the morning of October 27, El Paso border protection officers captured nearly 500 pounds of bologna, and it’s not the first time.

Bologna seizures actually aren’t that rare. In the last year alone, there have been a handful of bologna-related border incidents.

Story Continues Below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8OAl_0ipFUJq000

Customs officers found dozens of rolls of bologna, here’s the rolls of meat after they were removed from the toolbox and back of the truck. Image from CBP.

For example, in January, they seized 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna . In August, they captured and destroyed another 90 pounds of bologna that a U.S. citizen had tried to bring back from south of the New Mexico border.

So what gives? Why can’t bologna cross the border?

Some foods can be transported relatively freely across U.S. borders. But, food coming across the border has to comply with the Code of Federal Regulations. In the case of the recent bologna seizure, Customs officials justified the taking of bologna under rules that restrict the import of certain animal products coming from regions that may contain animal-borne diseases.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry,” El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio said in a press release. “The travelers concealed these commodities and failed to properly declare merchandise acquired abroad to the CBP officer upon arrival and entry.”

Dairy products also fall under import rules. That’s why only a few hours after taking the bologna, officials took 285 pounds of cheese from a different individual.

Audit: Is the City of Albuquerque overpaying some employees?

“This was a commercial quantity and the importer failed to follow proper procedures to legally enter this product,” Provencio said. Dairy product imports to the U.S. are generally regulated by quotas from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and permitting from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It’s not clear if the seizure cheesed the 43-year-old U.S. citizen who tried to cross the border with the boxes of dairy allegedly hidden under a blanket. But it’s likely she’s not pleased, since she’s facing a $1,000 civil penalty.

The driver with the bologna was also fined with a civil penalty, according to Customs and Border Protection. Coming in at $1,000 for trying to bring in over 40 roles of bologna, the driver’s total fine could buy more than 300 packs of 12 ounce pre-packaged original bologna from the grocery store.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

New Mexico man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping and carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, 37, of Las Cruces, was sentenced last week to 372 months in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017, Puga and his co-defendant Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, 38, from Mexico, approached a man working at […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
EL PASO, TX
dayton247now.com

Nonprofit admits to incorrectly distributing $400K in pandemic assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A nonprofit organization admitted to incorrectly distributing $400,000 in federal funding to people who applied for utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea Ramirez, CEO of Project Amistad in El Paso, Texas, said it was their mistake due to a lack of guidance from...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

U.S. 54 reopens after being briefly shut down from crash near Kenworthy

UPDATE: U.S. 54 north has reopened after being shut down for about an hour after a collision. Just the left lane remains closed. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District. Traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Western Playland has been sold after over 60 years of being a business passed down through generations. A spokesperson from Traders Village - the family-owned business based in Grand Prairie, Texas that acquired Western Playland - told ABC-7 about their plans to revitalize the amusement park. On top of a The post Sunland Park’s Western Playland sold to new management appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman arrested in connection to fire at westside gas station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A female subject was reported to have intentionally started a fire near the fuel pumps of a convenience store at the 4200 block of N. Mesa Street in west El Paso. The incident happened on October 10, 2022, at approximately 8:33 pm, to which El Paso Fire Department units responded. […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Elon Musk Rocket Launch Lights Up El Paso Sky

No, it wasn’t a comet or a meteorite, and no there is no alien invasion to report. A mysterious glowing object moving across the El Paso sky Thursday evening (10/27/22) caused a flood of inquiries on local media Facebook pages, with many wondering if they had just seen an alien spacecraft.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy