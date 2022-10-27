The 6 best cordless vacuum cleaners for carpet, hardwood floors, and pet hair

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Connie Chen/Insider

The best cordless vacuums are convenient to have around for quick tasks in hard-to-reach spots while also handling heavier-duty whole-house cleanings on all surfaces. Cordless stick vacuums are usually lighter and take up less space than your standard upright. Plus, you don't have to deal with a cord trailing behind you. However, they have a limited battery runtime and a compact dustbin.

Most cordless vacs perform well on carpeting and hardwood, while others will only excel on one surface type. When shopping for a vacuum, consider what surfaces you will be using it on. Also, keep in mind the weight, dustbin size, and battery life. At the end of our guide, learn more about what to look for when shopping for a vacuum and check out our cordless vacuum FAQs .

Before choosing our top six picks, we put eight cordless vacuums through a series of tests to evaluate their ease of use, battery runtime, and cleaning ability. Check out our methodology for more details on how we test .

Best cordless vacuum overall: Shark Vertex IZ462H DuoClean Cordless Vacuum, $499.99 on Shark

The Shark Vertex IZ462H DuoClean Cordless Vacuum is a strong performer all around, picking up particles of most sizes on various surfaces smoothly and efficiently.

Best value cordless vacuum: Hoover OnePWR BH53420PC Evolve Pet Cordless Vacuum, $169.10 on Amazon

This affordable Hoover BH53420PC OnePWR vacuum impressed us with its quiet but strong cleaning power.

Best cordless vacuum for pet owners: Dyson V11 Animal 298746-01 Cord-Free Vacuum, $619 on Amazon

The powerful suction of the Dyson V11 Animal 298746-01 picked up all of the pet hair in our tests, and emptying the dustbin was easy and clean.

Best cordless vacuum for hardwood floors: LG Cordzero A9 A929KVM Compressor Stick Vacuum with Power Mop, $701.99 on Amazon

The LG Cordzero A9 is a vacuum that can turn into a mop, letting you clean your hardwood floors gently but thoroughly with just one appliance.

Best cordless vacuum for carpet: Hoover OnePWR BH55500PC HEPA+ Vacuum, $309 on Walmart

The Hoover OnePWR HEPA+ vacuum has all the advantages of a trusty bagged vacuum cleaner: large cleaning head, large dust bag capacity, and powerful suction that easily takes on high-pile carpet and rug.

Best midrange cordless vacuum: Tineco Pure One X Cordless Vacuum, $229 on Walmart

The lightweight yet powerful Tineco Pure One X is an excellent midrange option that excels at removing debris, including pet hair, from an array of surfaces, including furniture, car seats, and delicate decor.

Connie Chen/Insider

Best cordless vacuum overall

The Shark Vertex IZ462H DuoClean Cordless Vacuum is a strong performer all around, picking up particles of most sizes on various surfaces smoothly and efficiently. We also love the light that illuminates your cleaning path and the flexible hose that lets you reach under low spaces better than any other cordless vac.

Cleaning head size: 10.24 inches

10.24 inches Weight: 9.04 pounds

9.04 pounds Dust bin capacity: 0.34 gallons

0.34 gallons Filter type: Washable HEPA, no extra filters included

Washable HEPA, no extra filters included Battery life: 25 minutes

25 minutes Wall mount: No

No Attachments: Crevice tool, pet multi-tool, anti-allergen brush

Crevice tool, pet multi-tool, anti-allergen brush Warranty: 5 years on parts and labor

Pros: Versatile, strong suction, cleaning path light, great for under-furniture cleaning, comes with attachments

Cons: Loud and high-pitched noise, a thick grip that may be uncomfortable for small hands, weaker on high-pile carpet and rug

This Shark vacuum isn't perfect, and we can't guarantee it'll pick up every size particle you throw its way, but it gets pretty close and has the best overall cleaning performance of all our contenders.

It picked up every last bit of flour, cat litter, ground coffee, and dog hair with no problem on hardwood and tile, and it was the best at sucking up whole Cheerios (most of the other vacuums just pushed these large crumbs around). On a high-pile rug, it had a little difficulty moving back and forth smoothly, so you should only get this vacuum if you have low-pile rugs and carpeting or if you're okay with buying a second vacuum for your carpet.

It has a thick grip and a somewhat heavy dust bin, making it a bit uncomfortable to use for extended cleaning sessions. However, several other features make up for the slight discomfort. There are distinct settings for hardwood and carpet located near the grip, and they're easy to slide between. There's also a power boost trigger that you can hold down whenever you need some extra suction power.

Rolling the cleaning head around hardwood and tile feels very smooth and soft instead of clunky and abrasive. It also has two useful features. First, a light shows you precisely what you're cleaning and highlights small particles you might've otherwise missed. Secondly, a green alert button turns red when a blockage occurs so that you can address the problem right away.

My favorite part of using the vacuum is how low and flat it can get. In other cordless vacuums, the stick can't be moved or repositioned, meaning you still have to bend down to reach under furniture. The Shark has a great design where you click a button in the middle of the stick, and it bends into a flexible hose "elbow," allowing the entire bottom half of the shaft to lay flat and get under beds, couches, chairs, and other tricky spots. Instead of bending my knees or waist, I could drop my arm and continue cleaning with little disruption.

Connie Chen/Insider

Best value cordless vacuum

This affordable Hoover BH53420PC OnePWR vacuum impressed us with its quiet but strong cleaning power. It feels light and easy to maneuver since the dust bin is located at the base of the vacuum, though this design also prevents you from cleaning under low spaces.

Cleaning head size: 11 inches

11 inches Weight: 8.2 pounds

8.2 pounds Dust bin capacity: 0.3 gallons

0.3 gallons Filter type: Washable HEPA, no extra filters included

Washable HEPA, no extra filters included Battery life: 30 minutes

30 minutes Wall mount: No

No Attachments: None

None Warranty: 3 years on parts and labor

Pros: Quiet, cleans well on all surfaces, less tiring to use because dust bin is located at the base of vacuum, large dust bin

Cons: It doesn't come with attachments, dust bin location means you can't get under low spots, a little heavy

You won't compromise cleaning ability and price in Hoover's budget-friendly vacuum. Though it may not come with bells and whistles like a storage dock and extra attachments and batteries, it picks up most small and fine particles effectively on carpet, hardwood, and tile.

Faced with Cheerios, its performance is disappointing, and it merely pushes the cereal around, so you'll be better off sweeping up with a broom. But for all other materials, the vacuum does an easy and thorough job.

The vacuum is heavier compared to others, but it doesn't feel like it because the dust bin is located near the cleaner head rather than the handle. This makes vacuuming feel more comfortable and less tiring. It's also quiet and smooth as it cleans, and you can barely tell it's picking small particles up (rest assured, it is).

The dust bin placement does have its drawbacks. It obstructs access to low spaces under furniture, so you'll need to figure out another way to clean under your bed and couches. In addition, the power and various mode buttons are located on top of the dust bin, so you need to bend down any time you want to turn your vacuum on and off or change modes.

Still, I loved this vacuum for its consistent and reliable cleaning ability, good battery life (that's longer than the Shark's), and quiet motor. If you don't want to spend more than $200 or you only need a basic vacuum, this vacuum will meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Along with our other Hoover pick in this guide, it's part of Hoover's OnePWR collection, a 2020 Product of the Year winner .

James Brains/Insider

Best cordless vacuum for pet owners

The powerful suction of the Dyson V11 Animal 298746-01 picked up all of the pet hair in our tests, and emptying the dustbin was easy and clean.

Cleaning head size: 9.8 inches

9.8 inches Weight: 7 pounds

7 pounds Dust bin capacity: 0.2 gallons

0.2 gallons Filter type: 5-stage designed to pick up 99.97% of 0.3-micron particles

5-stage designed to pick up 99.97% of 0.3-micron particles Battery life: 9 minutes on boost mode, 75 on eco

9 minutes on boost mode, 75 on eco Wall mount: Yes

Yes Attachments: Crevice tool, mini motorized tool, stiff bristle brush, combination tool, wand clip

Crevice tool, mini motorized tool, stiff bristle brush, combination tool, wand clip Warranty: 2 years

Pros: Contactless debris disposal, performed well in all of our cleaning tests, mounts to your wall, powerful suction

Cons: Tiring to hold in handheld configuration, the trigger needs to be depressed for the vacuum to run, short runtime in boost mode

For those familiar with the quality of Dyson, it's no surprise to find one of the company's vacuums in our guide. The V11 Animal was designed for pet owners with large homes. Our tests bore this out. It picked up all of the pet hair on the surfaces we tested without it getting tangled in the brush. (You can see how we tested in our guide to the best vacuums for pet hair .)

The Dyson vac also did an outstanding job picking up cat litter, Cheerios, and coffee grounds on carpeting, hardwood, and furniture. It left behind about 17% of the flour we laid out on carpeting but only left traces on hardwood and furniture.

The V11 Animal is also easy to maneuver. With minimal effort, we could move the cleaning head perpendicular. And the wall-mounted docking station holds all of the attachments for out-of-the-way storage.

To run the vac, you have to keep the trigger depressed. This was fatiguing during longer cleaning tasks. Another negative is that the trap-door bin-emptying mechanism can make a mess if you don't have it positioned right over your trash can.

The battery only lasts for 9 minutes on boost mode. However, in eco mode, it lasts for an impressive 75 minutes. Recharging the unit takes four hours. You can buy backup batteries to continue cleaning, but they're expensive at $150 each .

Connie Chen/Insider

Best cordless vacuum for hardwood floors

The LG Cordzero A9 is a vacuum that can turn into a mop, letting you clean your hardwood floors gently but thoroughly with just one appliance. It shines when cleaning super tiny particles like flour.

Cleaning head size: 10.2 inches

10.2 inches Weight: 5.95 pounds

5.95 pounds Dust bin capacity: 0.26 gallons

0.26 gallons Filter type: Washable HEPA, one extra filter included

Washable HEPA, one extra filter included Battery life: 35 minutes, one spare battery included

35 minutes, one spare battery included Wall mount: Yes

Yes Attachments: Power mop nozzle, combination tool, crevice tool, cleaning brush

Power mop nozzle, combination tool, crevice tool, cleaning brush Warranty: 1 year on parts and labor of vacuum; 10 years on parts of smart inverter motor

Pros: Fairly light, adjustable stick, easy-to-use mop feature, comes with extra battery

Cons: Struggles with large particles like Cheerios, disposal method could be more sanitary

This LG cordless vacuum is a sleek and beautiful model that gives you an all-in-one cleaning solution. In addition to the vacuum itself, you get tons of extra accessories like a wall mount, an extra battery, and a unique power mop nozzle.

The Cordzero was one of the best performers in our flour test and picked up every last bit of flour on hardwood and tile, even in the cracks. It did well on a high-pile rug, sucking flour out of the tall, loose loops. The only challenge might be with large particles like Cheerios; you'll have better luck picking those up with a manual sweep.

The mop nozzle is handy for an extensive clean of your hardwood floors. The process involves wetting and attaching the soft mop pads (the pack comes with four total), filling the water tank in the nozzle, and choosing the setting for more or less water.

Then, when you start the vacuum, it starts to slowly spin the mop pads instead of activating suction. They're gentle and won't damage your floors. The attachment also has a built-in light so you can see what you're mopping.

The vacuum is on the lighter side of all those we tested, and it has a comfortable grip. There's no trigger, just a power button. The stick and cleaning head pivot smoothly, and you can extend or shorten the stick depending on your height and how far you need to reach the vacuum.

While I liked all the cleaning capabilities of LG's vacuum, the dust bin disposal design could be more sanitary. After clicking open the bottom of the bin, there's a lever that you push down to release the bin's contents.

The problem is that the contents sometimes don't come out quickly, and you have to shake the bin quite a bit or reach inside. Other times, they spill out immediately. Either way, it's not a pleasant experience, and we recommend wearing gloves when dealing with the dust bin after your cleaning session.

Connie Chen/Insider

Best cordless vacuum for carpet

The Hoover OnePWR HEPA+ vacuum has all the advantages of a trusty bagged vacuum cleaner: large cleaning head, large dust bag capacity, and powerful suction that easily takes on high-pile carpet and rug.

Cleaning head size: 13 inches

13 inches Weight: 10.2 pounds

10.2 pounds Dust bin capacity: 2.25 gallons

2.25 gallons Filter type: HEPA filter bag, one extra filter included

HEPA filter bag, one extra filter included Battery life: 25 minutes, one spare battery included

25 minutes, one spare battery included Wall mount: No

No Attachments: None

None Warranty: 3 years on parts and labor of vacuum

Pros: Powerful, can cover a lot of area, bagged design is more sanitary

Cons: Heavy, can't reach under low spaces

The Hoover HEPA+ bears the most resemblance to a traditional corded vacuum. The only difference is the cord-free convenience. It's a powerful all-around performer and cleaned everything from finely ground coffee to grainy cat litter almost perfectly, every single time. And whereas I could tell some of the vacuums struggled on a high-pile rug, the Hoover HEPA+ rolled over the rug smoothly and got deep between the fibers.

The large cleaner head and bag make the vacuum heavy and unable to clean under low spaces. Plus, it's loud. But since the bag is so big, it'll take a long time before you have to replace it, and you can throw it away directly without interacting with all the dust and other bits. Hoover also throws in an extra bag for you.

The vacuum's power switch and two mode buttons (carpet and hardwood) are located at the large and ergonomic handle. The vacuum will also stop running if you bring it back to the upright standing position. Like a few of our other top picks, the cleaning head has a built-in light to show your cleaning path.

Unfortunately, this vacuum doesn't come with attachments, so you'll need to supplement it with a handheld vacuum for your other needs. As the main vacuum for a large house with lots of ground to cover, it's a reliable choice.

Tineco

Best midrange cordless vacuum

The lightweight yet powerful Tineco Pure One X is an excellent midrange option that excels at removing debris, including pet hair, from an array of surfaces, including furniture, car seats, and delicate decor.

Cleaning head size: 8.4 inches

8.4 inches Weight: 3.5 pounds

3.5 pounds Dust bin capacity: 0.1 gallons

0.1 gallons Filter type: Washable HEPA, one extra filter included

Washable HEPA, one extra filter included Battery life: 30 minutes

30 minutes Wall mount: Yes

Yes Attachments: Mini power brush, crevice tool, dusting tool

Mini power brush, crevice tool, dusting tool Warranty: 2 years on parts and labor of vacuum; 1 year on parts and labor of accessories and battery

Pros: Really light, quiet, regular cleaning head and attachments all work well with fine pet hairs

Cons: Small dust bin, feels a little cheap, weaker on high-pile carpet and rug

For its price point, the Tineco did an outstanding job of cleaning on all surfaces and was second only to the Dyson V11 Animal at cleaning up pet hair. However, it has the smallest cleaning head and dustbin of our best picks, so you might need to empty it out a few times if you're cleaning a large house. Yet, the light weight and easy maneuverability more than make up for it.

While you must press down the trigger every time to start the vacuum, there's a locking mechanism you can use if you don't want to hold a trigger the whole time.

I knew exactly when I picked up dirt, hair, and other particles because there's a ring that lights up red when the vacuum is sucking up something and turns blue once the cleaning path is clear again. This vacuum also has a cleaning head light to illuminate your path. It's generally pretty quiet, but I noticed the wheels squeaked a little from time to time.

The attachments making cleaning an array of surface more manageable. The mini power brush is strong and goes deep into fabric upholstery and mattresses to pick up particles and hair you didn't even know were there, while the dusting tool lets you pick up errant hair sitting on shelves and blinds.

The crevice tool fits into the cracks and crevices of your car. It was when I was wriggling around my car seats that I really appreciated the light and compact design of the Tineco. The combo of convenience and suction power made the process so much faster, easier, and more comfortable.

This vacuum is technically a "smart" one — it pairs with an app to provide cleaning performance information and maintenance reports, but I personally didn't find it useful and the vacuum itself is enough reason to justify the purchase.

The dust bin is often located at the top of a cordless vacuum, a design that lets your vac reach under low spaces but can also become tiring to hold. To power your vacuum, you may need to hold down a trigger or simply press an on/off button. Connie Chen/Insider

Cordless vacuum vs. corded vacuum: how do they compare?

Cordless vacuum Corded vacuum Power source Rechargeable battery Electrical outlet Weight Lighter; 3-8 pounds on average Heavier; 8-15 pounds on average Size More slim and compact; width of 10 inches on average Larger; width of 14 inches on average Noise Usually quieter Louder Price Usually more expensive; $200-$300 on average More affordable; $75-$150 on average

Features to look for in a cordless vacuum

What to consider when buying a cordless vacuum

Weight/distribution of weight: A cordless vacuum will feel heavier or lighter and less comfortable or more comfortable, depending on where the bulk of the weight is. To allow for better flexibility and access, brands often place the dust bin near the top and handle of the vacuum. This can make it tiring to use a cordless vacuum over a long period. If the bin is placed at the bottom, near the cleaning head, the weight will be less of a burden, but that placement may get in the way of your cleaning.

Size: Keep the size of your living space in mind as you shop for a cordless vac. If you live by yourself in a studio, for example, you can look for vacs with smaller cleaning heads and dust bins. Also, pay attention to the length of the vacuum and whether it will be comfortable for your height. Some vacuums have adjustable sticks.

Battery: Read product info carefully to see whether the advertised battery life refers to one battery or multiple batteries. Generally, we've found that advertised battery life is longer than actual battery life. Follow manufacturer directions on how to care for and dispose of batteries.

Docking/storage: Cordless vacuums are typically composed of two to three parts that you put together yourself (not including separate attachments). This design makes it easy to store your vacuum in a compact space. Some vacuums may come with a wall dock or mount so you can hang your vacuum on the wall.

Inclusion of other cleaning tools: Consider whether you might need additional attachments, such as a crevice tool or dusting brush. These may come with your vacuum or can be available for purchase separately.

Warranty: Look for a one-year warranty (at minimum) on both parts and labor of your entire vacuum. Beyond that, the manufacturer may offer additional guarantees on specific features like the motor. Once you receive your vacuum, register it online to speed up the warranty process later.

If you're comfortable shopping for a vacuum in the store, "there's no substitute for trying it out and seeing for yourself how it operates. Ask the retailer if you can turn on the vacuum and try it out before you make a choice," said Doscher.

Here's your sign to check and clean your vacuum filter. Connie Chen/Insider

Are cordless vacuums worth it?

Cordless vacuum FAQs

Yes. Cordless vacuums offer flexibility and ease of use that you can't get from a corded vacuum. Modern cordless vacuums can be every bit as powerful as corded models and allow you to effortlessly move from room to room without worrying about cords or outlets. They're also usually slimmer and quieter than corded models.

Which cordless vacuums are allergy- or asthma-friendly?

Look for cordless vacuums with HEPA filters, which are recommended for allergy and asthma sufferers. Without a HEPA filter, these tiny particles are likely to be released back into the air after being sucked up. All the vacuums we recommend are equipped with HEPA filters.

What does a HEPA filter do?

A true HEPA filter traps and removes at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, dirt, mold, bacteria, and other airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns. According to the EPA , 0.3 microns is the most penetrating particle size, so this specification refers to the worst case. If the particle is larger or smaller than 0.3 microns, it will be trapped with even higher efficiency.

What's the difference between amps, watts, and volts, and which matters most for cordless vacuums?

Amperage is the electrical current, wattage is the rate of power flow, and voltage is the speed at which electricity passes a point. Watts = volts x amps. None of these numbers are as helpful for evaluating a vacuum as how well it did sucking up debris in our tests, so we focus on our hands-on testing results.

When is the best time to buy a cordless vacuum?

Cordless vacuums tend to be more expensive than corded ones. The good news is that most brands discount their cordless vacuums around Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend. We typically see discounts of $50 to $200 off Dyson, Hoover, and Shark cordless vacuums. If you're able to wait, your patience will pay off in considerable savings.

Connie Chen/Insider

Our cordless vacuum testing methodology

1. Vacuuming ability: I tested each of the vacuums against five materials (flour, ground coffee, cat litter, whole Cheerios, and dog hair) on three different surfaces (carpet/rug, hardwood, and tile).

I scattered half a cup of each material on each surface — resulting in 15 tests for each vacuum — and rated each vacuum on its ability to suck up the material powerfully, cleanly, and thoroughly. If the vacuum came with attachments, I tested the attachments on appropriate surfaces (e.g., crevice tool on furniture cushions and car seats) and rated their effectiveness.

An example of one of the test results:

Cat litter test Carpet Hardwood Tile Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Vacuum 3/5: Powerful and thorough, but could only push forward. Got stuck when I tried to move backward 5/5; Sucked up all particles completely and quickly, cat litter did not fall back out of cleaning head 5/5; Sucked up all particles completely and quickly, cat litter did not fall back out of cleaning head

2. Battery life: I used each vacuum until its battery died and compared the actual battery life to the advertised battery life.

3. Comfort and ease of use: I noted the ergonomics of each vacuum: how tiring it is to hold, how easy it is to maneuver, and the effort required to activate the power button. I also noted whether it could fit under low spaces and any additional helpful features like a headlight to illuminate your cleaning path.

4. Disposal method: After a cleaning session, I evaluated the cleanliness and ease of emptying the dustbin. How is the bin opened? Do I have to reach inside and touch dirt and dust that didn't empty?

5. Storage: I noted how the vacuum breaks down into multiple parts and whether it comes with a wall-mount or docking station.

6. Warranty and customer service: I registered each vacuum, noted warranty terms, and spoke to customer service reps to evaluate the ease of registration and quality of service.

