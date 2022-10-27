Bernie: Plenty Of Reasons For the Cardinals’ Postseason Failures On Offense. Big Bats That Disappear, And Faulty Rosters.

Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Mozeliak promises St. Louis Cardinals are ready to spend. How much and on whom?
“We anticipate our payroll going up next year. I mean, I know it will. Obviously, we had a lot of success at the gate this year, so thank our fans for that,” he said.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
Yankees’ Harrison Bader’s reaction to being teammates with Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols during historic run chases
Harrison Bader received a unique opportunity in 2022. Bader spent the first part of the season in St. Louis with the Cardinals where Albert Pujols was pursuing the 700 home run mark. He was later dealt to the New York Yankees ahead of the MLB trade deadline where he got to witness Aaron Judge set a new American League single season home run record. Harrison Bader recently discussed being teammates with both Pujols and Judge in 2022, per MLB Network.
St. Louis Cardinals give Adam Wainwright pointless bonus clause
Adam Wainwright is back with the St. Louis Cardinals for one more run. He had signed a one year deal worth $17.5 million for the 2023 season back on Wednesday, a year he says will be his last. His contract has the usual bonus clauses, incentives for making the All Star Game, winning a Cy Young award, and so on down the line.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Takes Home Big Defensive Honor
It was inevitable for Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to be recognized for his game
Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
Yardbarker
Nolan Arenado Continues To Prove He Is An All-Around Star
Nolan Arenado may end up opting out of his current contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, but even if that is the case, he’ll be taking home some hardware this fall. Yesterday, Arenado was announced as the winner of the Fielding Bible Award at third base. Arenado has won...
Frustration Mounting for Cardinals After Vikings Loss
The Arizona Cardinals' frustrations are beginning to build.
Where Cubs could look for 'quality innings' this offseason
The World Series begins down in Houston Friday night, which means Hot Stove season is right around the corner. Which means in a week or two, every starting pitcher will start being linked to the Cubs in free agency rumors and speculation. The rotation is one of the Cubs’ top priorities this winter.
St. Louis Cardinals know winning in 2023 will be costly
The St. Louis Cardinals have some major decisions to make and holes to fill. For the first time in over a decade, catcher is a question mark with Yadier Molina retiring. The Cardinals could use another impact bat in the lineup. Nolan Arenado has to decide if he is opting out of the remaining five years and $144 million left on his contract. And let us not forget that the Cardinals need to add four coaches as well. It will be a busy offseason.
Cubs Make Yet Another Hitting Coach Change
The Cubs employed 14 different hitting coaches between 2012 and 2022. Now another change has been made.
