ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Bernie: Plenty Of Reasons For the Cardinals’ Postseason Failures On Offense. Big Bats That Disappear, And Faulty Rosters.

By Bernie Miklasz
scoopswithdannymac.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss

The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Harrison Bader’s reaction to being teammates with Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols during historic run chases

Harrison Bader received a unique opportunity in 2022. Bader spent the first part of the season in St. Louis with the Cardinals where Albert Pujols was pursuing the 700 home run mark. He was later dealt to the New York Yankees ahead of the MLB trade deadline where he got to witness Aaron Judge set a new American League single season home run record. Harrison Bader recently discussed being teammates with both Pujols and Judge in 2022, per MLB Network.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals give Adam Wainwright pointless bonus clause

Adam Wainwright is back with the St. Louis Cardinals for one more run. He had signed a one year deal worth $17.5 million for the 2023 season back on Wednesday, a year he says will be his last. His contract has the usual bonus clauses, incentives for making the All Star Game, winning a Cy Young award, and so on down the line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle

Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Nolan Arenado Continues To Prove He Is An All-Around Star

Nolan Arenado may end up opting out of his current contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, but even if that is the case, he’ll be taking home some hardware this fall. Yesterday, Arenado was announced as the winner of the Fielding Bible Award at third base. Arenado has won...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals know winning in 2023 will be costly

The St. Louis Cardinals have some major decisions to make and holes to fill. For the first time in over a decade, catcher is a question mark with Yadier Molina retiring. The Cardinals could use another impact bat in the lineup. Nolan Arenado has to decide if he is opting out of the remaining five years and $144 million left on his contract. And let us not forget that the Cardinals need to add four coaches as well. It will be a busy offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy