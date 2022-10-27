Bernie: Plenty Of Reasons For the Cardinals’ Postseason Failures On Offense. Big Bats That Disappear, And Faulty Rosters.

The St. Louis Cardinals have some major decisions to make and holes to fill. For the first time in over a decade, catcher is a question mark with Yadier Molina retiring. The Cardinals could use another impact bat in the lineup. Nolan Arenado has to decide if he is opting out of the remaining five years and $144 million left on his contract. And let us not forget that the Cardinals need to add four coaches as well. It will be a busy offseason.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO