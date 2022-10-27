ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VCU-branded Hardywood beer canceled one day after launch

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One day after it was made available for retail sale, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) has announced that its beer made in partnership with Hardywood Craft Brewery has been canceled.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Michael Porter, VCU’s associate vice president for public affairs, released the following statement:

VCU’s branded beer initiative was created with the best intentions: to fund student scholarships. After hearing from members of our university community, including the family of Adam Oakes on Wednesday, we have paused this initiative. Although product is in market already, we will work with our partner to stop production, effective immediately. We value our community and have taken this action based on their concerns.

Former Richmond police chief’s resignation letter doesn’t say why he stepped down

In September, the university reached a settlement to pay nearly $1 million to the family of Adam Oakes, who died from alcohol poisoning in a hazing incident as a VCU freshman. The announcement of the partnership with Hardywood was met with backlash from VCU faculty members .

