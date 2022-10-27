Fire damages Rockford’s Capri Restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford’s Capri Restaurant caught fire Thursday afternoon, prompting a quick response from firefighters.

The Capri Restaurant, at 313 E. State Street, is a self-described “old school Italian” restaurant that has been a staple of Rockford’s downtown since 1963.

Officials said the employees were preparing to open the restaurant around 4 p.m. when a fire broke out in one of the pizza ovens. When they were unable to extinguish the fire, they called 911. All employees were able to evacuate.

Smoke was emitting from three sides and the roof of the restaurant when fire crews arrived.

It took 4 hours to completely extinguish the fire, officials said.

The cause has been deemed as accidental, and the building suffered $300,000 in damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.