Train wrecks draw ire of parish council
Two accidents within a week involving southbound Amtrak trains that left one person dead have Tangipahoa Parish Council members seeking answers. On Oct. 14, an Amtrak train collided with an 18-wheeler south of Amite, sending the engineer to the hospital. Six days later a man was killed and another injured...
Jefferson beats Tatum in overtime to win district
Jefferson beat Tatum 30-28 in overtime Saturday afternoon in a game that took two days to complete. Jefferson led Tatum 10-0 when the game was halted at 8:17 in the 2nd quarter at Eagle Stadium due to lightning in the area Friday evening. With the victory, the Bulldogs (7-2) are...
