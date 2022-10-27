Wyoming County Sheriff’s office searching for missing 16-year-old Kaylin Calteaux

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating Kaylin Calteaux, a missing 16-year-old from Warsaw.

Calteaux was last seen at her home on Saltvale Road. It was discovered she was missing on Monday morning and believed she left the residence on her own accord.

Anyone with information on Calteaux’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (585) 786-2255.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .