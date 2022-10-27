ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneydining.com

Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out

We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
PALM COAST, FL
disneydining.com

One Disney Park to Reopen, the Other to Close Indefinitely

We previously shared the big news that Walt Disney World Resort has revealed the reopening of its popular Water Park, Blizzard Beach. With the exciting news comes the disappointing announcement that Typhoon Lagoon is closing indefinitely. Disney’s Blizzard Beach has been closed for refurbishment since January 2022. Now, as we...
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change

You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem

Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
disneydining.com

More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure

We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Disneyland Paris Resort is in the midst of its 30th Anniversary, but instead...
disneydining.com

Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch

Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy