Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
Disney Visitors Go Viral With Anger Over "Unfair, Obnoxious" Park Hopping Rules
Should you be allowed to move freely between different Disney parks? Considering how much money Disney World (or Disneyland) costs in 2022, you’d think some of these restrictions would be a thing of the past. But, recent visitors are venting their anger over the fact that the “2 pm park hopping” rule is still in effect.
disneydining.com
Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out
We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
disneydining.com
One Disney Park to Reopen, the Other to Close Indefinitely
We previously shared the big news that Walt Disney World Resort has revealed the reopening of its popular Water Park, Blizzard Beach. With the exciting news comes the disappointing announcement that Typhoon Lagoon is closing indefinitely. Disney’s Blizzard Beach has been closed for refurbishment since January 2022. Now, as we...
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
Royal Caribbean Makes a Bar, Drink Package Change
You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem
Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Disneyland Paris Resort is in the midst of its 30th Anniversary, but instead...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About
Most people don't know this exists!
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Hollywood & Vine in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot is worth visiting at least 4 times a year
Hollywood & Vine is a buffet-style character-dining experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the fall, lunch and dinner are titled "Minnie's Halloween Dine" as part of a seasonal offering. My party of two spent about $130 for our meal, but we received an annual-passholder discount.
disneydining.com
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
Comments / 0